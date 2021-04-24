The 9 Best iPhone Hacks on TikTok

Check out nine of the best iPhone hacks we found on TikTok below.

1. Double Tap the Back of Your Phone To Take a Screenshot

The iPhone's Back Tap hack lets you create shortcuts by double tapping or triple tapping the back of your phone. You can set it up to take a screenshot, lock your screen, and more. To turn on Back Tap, go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Back Tap and select an action for Double Tap or Triple Tap. But the catch is, this hack is only available with the latest version of iOS on an iPhone 8 or later.

2. Move Your Cursor With the Space Bar

Instead of deleting an entire paragraph after a mid-text typo or two, you can press and hold the space bar to move the cursor throughout your text.

3. Easily Set Up Your Timer

A quick hack to set up your timer is to press and hold the timer button on your Control Center. You can scroll up or down to adjust the time anywhere between one minute and two hours.

4. Take a Full-Page Screenshot

Instead of taking individual screenshots of a website, this hack lets you save the full page to read for later or mark up as you please. In the Safari browser, take a screenshot, tap on the image preview on the bottom-left corner, and select "Full Page" on the top-right corner. You can crop a portion of the page or save the entire page as a PDF.

5. Lock an App

This hack is perfect for when you don't want someone looking through your phone while using it. (It's especially great for preventing accidental calls while letting kids play games or watch YouTube videos on your phone!)

To turn on the feature, go to Settings > Accessibility > Guided Access. Then turn on "Guided Access" and "Accessibility Shortcut." Next, click "Passcode Settings" to create a new code.

Once you open your app of choice, access your shortcuts by triple tapping your home button or side button (depending on if you have an iPhone X or later) and click "Guided Access." You can control what features are available through "Options" on the bottom-left corner and whether you want to set a time limit or remove touch access.

6. Turn a Live Photo Into a Video

Sometimes live photos capture the best moments and thanks to this hack, now there's an easy way to turn them into videos. In your photos, select the live photo and then press the share button on the bottom-left corner. Scroll down to "Save as Video" and you're all set.

7. Search a Specific Word on Safari

With this hack, you can search for certain words throughout a page. When you're on a Safari webpage, type in the word or phrase you're looking for in the search bar. Scroll down to "On This Page" to find your search word and use the arrows on the bottom right to scroll throughout the site.

8. Arrange Multiple Apps at Once

Gone are the days of moving apps one by one. To move multiple apps at the same time, press and hold one app and tap the others you want to rearrange. Then, swipe to the page or folder you want to move them to.

9. Close Three Apps at the Same Time