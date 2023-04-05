The Joybird x Dani Dazey Collection Is a Fever Dream of Color, Patterns, and Fun

By April 5, 2023
Joybird is best known for its modern furniture, but the brand's latest collab puts a retro and maximalist twist on modern silhouettes and we're loving every second of it.

In partnership with Dani Dazey — designer and owner and founder of Dazey LA — Joybird launched a furniture collection inspired by bold patterns, vibrant colors, and vintage design. In the maximalist-friendly lineup, you can find limited edition finds, including a modular sofa, two chairs, a storage ottoman, a sectional, a bed, and throw pillows. All the pieces are decked out in Dazey's signature patterns: Sunny Chevy, a '70s-style floral motif, and Deco Peacock, a velvet modern and art deco-inspired print.

According to Dazey, "punchy prints on furniture are overdue for a comeback" and we completely agree.

Shop the collection online now at Joybird.com and see it IRL in select Joybird showrooms starting April 12.

Shop the Joybird x Dani Dazey Collection Now

Sunny Chevy Decorative Knife Edge Pillows (set of 2)

Sunny Chevy Soto Chair

Sunny Chevy Daya Modular Sofa

Sunny Chevy Daya Storage Ottoman

Deco Peacock Carly Swivel Chair

Deco Peacock Diane Modular Chaise Sectional

Deco Peacock Dania Bed (Queen)

Deco Peacock Decorative Knife Edge Pillows (set of 2)

