The Joybird x Dani Dazey Collection Is a Fever Dream of Color, Patterns, and Fun

Joybird is best known for its modern furniture, but the brand's latest collab puts a retro and maximalist twist on modern silhouettes and we're loving every second of it.

In partnership with Dani Dazey — designer and owner and founder of Dazey LA — Joybird launched a furniture collection inspired by bold patterns, vibrant colors, and vintage design. In the maximalist-friendly lineup, you can find limited edition finds, including a modular sofa, two chairs, a storage ottoman, a sectional, a bed, and throw pillows. All the pieces are decked out in Dazey's signature patterns: Sunny Chevy, a '70s-style floral motif, and Deco Peacock, a velvet modern and art deco-inspired print.

According to Dazey, "punchy prints on furniture are overdue for a comeback" and we completely agree.

Shop the collection online now at Joybird.com and see it IRL in select Joybird showrooms starting April 12.

