12 Modern Rocking Chairs to Relax in Style With

Need a new accent chair for your sanctuary? Skip the standard four-legged model in lieu of something with a bit more movement, because rocking chairs are having a renaissance.

There's no telling when exactly the rocking chair stepped onto the scene, but many credit Benjamin Franklin for inventing it in the 1700s. It was first coined as a "nurse chair with rockers," as they were typically used by nursing mothers who used the rocking motion to soothe babies. However, it's since grown in popularity as a piece of furniture enjoyed by all. No longer reserved for only nurseries and the front porch in some old-school Western, the latest crop delivers a major dose of contemporary style, comfort, and calm for any room in your home.

Ahead are 12 of our favorite modern rocking chairs — ideal for the living room, reading nook in the bedroom, nursery, or wherever you like to relax and unwind.

Designed for your backyard or patio, this outdoor rocking chair can be used indoors, too. With a metal frame and wicker cord design, this spin on the classic Acapulco chair provides ergonomic comfort without sacrificing style.

Perfect for a modern nursery, this wooden rocking chair from Amazon has a sturdy rubberwood frame upholstered with faux leather and a modern tufted backrest. Aside from the living room, this modern design can also be stationed in your bedroom or home office.

Scandinavian minimalism in the form of a rocking chair? Yes, please. And our favorite part is the caned seat and back. This is definitely not your grandma's rocking chair.

This rocker is striking in its simplicity. The sleek and sophisticated iconic molded form, designed by Charles and Ray Eames, feels just as fresh today as it did when it burst onto the scene in 1948.

This dreamy design is the perfect addition to any room. The padded seat and removable lumbar pillow deliver mega comfort, while the tubular brass runners offer a smooth rocking motion that will lull babies young and old to sleep.

This retro-inspired rocker chair has soft velvet upholstery, ergonomic armrests, and a reclining, button-tufted backrest. Complete with a foam padded seat cushion, this option from Wayfair is the perfect lounge chair for kicking back in your living room.

Reminiscent of Danish design, this sturdy, wide-set, birchwood frame with brass accents is a midcentury dream.

A curved silhouette, walnut-finish runners, and a luxuriously deep seat take the essence of a classic rocking chair and jettison it into the 21st century.

This swoon-worthy Scandinavian design feels at home in contemporary spaces. Up the wow factor with a cozy throw blanket.

This modern rocker takes the saying "one person's trash is another person's treasure" to new heights. Made from reclaimed teak, its beautifully curved seat is a comfy and eco-friendly respite perfect for enjoying a lazy afternoon.

Classic rattan rockers just got a modern makeover. This stunning piece of furniture designed by Balutto Associati has a sleek silhouette and glossy black finish that would be a great addition to any living room or bedroom.

This Greenguard Gold Certified chair is a great match for any nursery. It swivels and glides and is available in five different fabrics, including a trendy boucle. And if you need to kick up your feet, West Elm has a matching ottoman you can buy, too.