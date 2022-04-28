12 Best Fire Pit Tables For Your Backyard or Patio 2022

Fire pit tables have become incredibly popular in the last few years — and it's easy to see why. Many people are still cooped up at home due to Covid, and relaxing outside is a great way to keep our spirits up. Along with keeping you warm on chilly nights, fire pit tables can complement the aesthetic of your backyard.
From cozy faux-wicker finishes to sleek concrete builds, there are options to suit every desired taste. Keep reading to find ten of the best-rated fire pit tables that you won't be able to resist for your outdoor space.
How the Products Made the Top 12
With a ton of fire pit tables to choose from, we narrowed down the top 12 list by offering a variety of sizes, features, and price ranges so that you're guaranteed to find one that's perfect for your backyard. Here are the main factors we took into account when selecting the best fire pit table:
- Price: From as little as $84.99 to as much as $899, our list includes a wide price range to match what you're looking for.
- Style: Your fire pit table surely needs to match the aesthetic of your outdoor space. No matter what style aligns with your preferences, we've provided a variety of looks to choose from.
- Features: The unique characteristics of a fire pit table are definitely something to consider when choosing the best one for you. These features might include weather resistance, accessories like a protective cover or lid, ease of assembly, and more.
Top 12 Fire Pit Tables
Best Fire Pit Tables Compared
Fire pit tables
Price
Size
Heat (BTU) Output
Shop Here
Grand Patio Outdoor Propane Fire Table
$399.99
43.3 x 29.1 x 24.2 inches
50,000 BTU
Plateau Low Square Outdoor Fire Table
$3,899
40"Wx40"Dx11.75"H
60,000 BTUs
Bali Outdoors Gas Fire Table
$179.99 (Regularly $199.99)
28 x 28 x 25 inches
50,000 BTU
Legacy Heating Fire Table
$149.99 (Regularly $199.99)
28 x 28 x 24 inches
50,000 BTU
Outland Living 401 Series - 44-Inch Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Table
$982.99
44 x 32 x 24 inches
50,000 BTU
Square Pedestal Fire Pit Table
1,259.30 (Limited time offer), Usually $1,799.00
36"sq. x 16"h.
45,000 BTU
Akoya Outdoor Essentials Concrete Fire Table
$899
30 x 30 x 17 inches
50,000 BTU
Best Choice Products BTU Square Propane Fire Pit Table
$499 - $799
34.75 x 34.75 x 12 inches
40,000 BTU
Amazon Basics 34-Inch Natural Stone Fire Pit
$161.43
33.9 x 33.9 x 23.6 inches
N/A
U-MAX 44in Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table
$399.99
44 x 28 x 25 inches
50,000 BTU
Sunnydaze Tile Top Resin Wicker Propane Gas Fire Pit
$349
32 x 20 x 19 inches
40,000 BTU
Zeny Wood-Burning Fire Pit Table
$84.99 (Regularly $90.98)
32 x 32 x 13 inches
N/A
Grand Patio Outdoor Propane Fire Table
PROS
CONS
High heat capacity rating
Accessories like lava rocks, beads or wind guards sold separately
Durable construction
Some users have reported difficulty with assembly
One-year warranty
Burner can be hidden when not in use
Doubles as coffee/card table
Hidden propane tank storage
Grand Patio's Outdoor Propane Fire Table is an incredible choice thanks to its performance, price, and beautiful aesthetics. The 43-inch fire table is made out of water-resistant and fade-resistant wicker, rust-resistant steel, and black ceramic tiles.
This fire table produces up to 45,000 BTU of heat, comfortably warming up five or six guests. When it's not in use, it can double as a card or coffee table with the protective cover that sits over the burner. Our biggest complaint? It doesn't come bundled with lava stones, beads, or a windshield, so you'll have to purchase those separately.
Plateau Low Square Outdoor Fire Table
PROS
CONS
Very high heat output of 60,000 BTUs
Expensive
Ultra-modern, sleek look
20-pound propane tank not included
Weather -, UV-, and rust-resistant
Tank sits outside of table
Brass burner system with eight jets
Assembly may be required depending on shipping location
10-foot LP hose with regulator and tank seat included
Polyester storage cover included
Easy-to-follow instructions included
This modern, square-shaped fire table is made out of glass fiber-reinforced concrete with a steel inner frame and black lava rocks. It's low to the ground and will match any backyard aesthetic.
The Plateau Low Square Fire Table requires a 20-pound propane tank and has a high BTU of 60,000. It lasts a little over seven hours on high settings and 22 hours on low settings.
Although on the high end of the price spectrum, this table is weather-, UV- and rust-resistant, so you can enjoy it year-round. Buy some throw pillows to add a pop of color to the seating surrounding the fire, and you have yourself a new oasis for relaxation!
Bali Outdoors Gas Fire Table
PROS
CONS
High heat capacity rating
Cover and wind guard sold separately
Doubles as coffee/card table
Limited info about materials used
Quick and easy assembly
Hidden propane tank storage
Budget-friendly
One-year warranty
Bali's Outdoors Gas Fire Table is an excellent addition to a backyard on a budget. The 28-inch table puts out up to 50,000 BTU of heat — an impressive feature usually found on much larger fire tables. A tabletop lid is included, creating enough space for a bottle of wine, glasses, and even a few snacks to keep the party going.
Unfortunately, the company doesn't give much info about the materials used, and you'll have to purchase accessories like a protective cover and wind guard separately. However, if you're looking for a basic yet powerful fire table for your backyard space, this one from Bali Outdoors is a great option.
Legacy Heating Fire Table
PROS
CONS
Budget-friendly
Shallow pan for lava rocks may cause fitment issues with the glass tabletop
Easy assembly
Might be small for some users
One-year warranty
High heat capacity rating
Compact size for small patios
Hidden propane tank storage
The 28-inch Legacy Heating Fire Table is one of the least expensive options that still offers several handy features. It has a heat capacity of 48,000 BTU of heat and even comes with a few accessories — including a tabletop lid — giving you high value for a low cost.
The sleek style includes steel panels around the base, providing added support and hidden storage for a 20-pound propane tank. When it's not in use, the tabletop lid turns this fire table into a classy bistro table perfect for a morning cup of coffee. For a simple fire pit table at a low price, Legacy does a fantastic job.
Outland Living Fire Table
PROS
CONS
Hidden propane tank storage
Accessories like a cover, wind guard or glass table top lid sold separately
One-year warranty
Some users reported fitment issues with the glass tabletop
Can be converted to natural gas
Easy and quick assembly
High heat capacity rating
Elegant feel
Outland Living is an excellent choice if you're looking for a fire table that offers a more elevated experience. At 44 inches long and 32 inches wide, it's a great statement piece. It's made out of weather-resistant resin wicker and topped with black tempered glass. With this fire table, you'll get up to 50,000 BTU of heat, and a stunning decorative glass rock set to match its upscale look.
The biggest downfall of this fire pit table is the lack of included accessories. If you'd like a glass tabletop lid, protective cover, or wind guard, you'll need to purchase these separately. However, if you want a larger fire pit table with a lot of storage, Outland Living is sure to please.
Square Pedestal Fire Pit Table
PROS
CONS
High heat output
Pricey
Easy push-button to spark ignition
20-pound propane tank not included
Lava rock filling
Simple care process
Protective cover included
No assembly required
One-year limited time warranty
This propane-powered Square Pedestal Fire Pit Table is currently on sale for $1,259.30 (compared to the original price of $1,799), so we suggest placing an order ASAP! There's a one-year limited warranty, too, so there's no penalty if you're not happy with it.
With this table, you'll impress your guests and level up your outdoor lounge area to luxury. It's made out of a glass-fiber-reinforced concrete frame, holds a 20-pound propane tank, and has a heat output of 45,000 BTUs.
It's also not difficult to keep this fire pit table in tip-top shape with its simple care process. Just wipe it down with a soft, dry cloth each time after use to maintain the brand new look. And another perk? This table will be delivered to your door, fully assembled and all of the packaging will be removed. It's as easy as that!
Akoya Outdoor Essentials Concrete Fire Table
PROS
CONS
Accessories like crystals, protective cover and concrete lid included
Can’t be left outside in freezing temperatures
High heat capacity rating
Not a budget-friendly option
Can be converted to natural gas
No hidden propane storage
Elegant feel
Statement piece for large outdoor patios
The Akoya Outdoor Essentials Concrete Fire Table is designed to make a statement. At just over 50 inches long and made of fiber concrete and steel, it'll likely become the focal point of your backyard. It puts out 50,000 BTU of heat and can run on either propane or a natural gas line (with the purchase of a conversion kit).
This modern-looking fire pit table comes bundled with colored crystals, a concrete lid, and a protective cover. It's a deluxe choice, but the biggest downfall is that despite its concrete style, the company recommends storing it away during freezing temperatures.
Best Choice Products BTU Square Propane Fire Pit Table
PROS
CONS
Lava rocks and protective cover included
Side table and fire pit table may ship separately
Side table for hidden propane storage
Lower heat output than other options
60-day warranty
Budget-friendly
Easy assembly
Low height perfect for lounge chairs or low furniture
Unlike the other fire tables in this list, the Best Choice Products BTU Square Propane Fire Pit Table separates the propane tank from the table itself. Instead of having storage underneath, it comes with a matching side table perfect for drinks and snacks.
At 35 inches square, it's an excellent option for compact patios and decks and still puts out a solid 40,000 BTU — enough heat for a few people to sit comfortably and enjoy the warmth. This streamlined table even comes bundled with a protective cover to keep it looking just as good as it did the day you bought it.
Amazon Basics 34-Inch Natural Stone Fire Pit
PROS
CONS
Lightweight for easy placement
Users report rusting on the metal screen
Compact size great for smaller patios
Packaging quality needs improvement
Deep bowl effectively contains the fire
Removable bowl for easy cleanup
Metal screen keeps sparks and ash at bay
One-year warranty
The Amazon Basics 34-inch Natural Stone Fire Pit Table comes with diamond copper accents and a black steel fire bowl. Instead of using a propane tank, this wood-burning table comes complete with a log grate, fire screen, and poker.
Its lightweight build makes it easily portable from one spot to another while still being sturdy and secure with four stabilizing feet. So if you're looking for a simple backyard fire pit table to roast marshmallows or hot dogs with the family, this is a great option.
U-MAX 44in Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table
PROS
CONS
Glass wind guard, filler beads, and protective cover included
Fire pit table may arrive in several shipments
Quick and easy assembly
Users report ignitor issues
High heat capacity rating
One-year warranty
Budget-friendly
Hidden propane storage
With a weather-resistant, faux-wicker finish and powder-coated aluminum frame, the U-MAX Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table is perfect for any time of year. At 44 inches long and 28 inches wide, it's a mid-size fire pit table with a lot to offer in terms of both looks and functionality.
This fire pit table puts out 50,000 BTU of heat and comes bundled with a glass tabletop cover, wind guard, and clear glass filler beads for an elegant addition to any backyard. And with its stunning build, it's sure to catch your eye.
Sunnydaze Tile Top Resin Wicker Propane Gas Fire Pit
PROS
CONS
Lava rocks and protective cover included
No hidden propane storage
Midsize table great as an accent piece
Does not include glass tabletop
Durable tile top
One-year warranty
Lightweight for easy placement
The Sunnydaze Tile Top Resin Wicker Propane Gas Fire Pit is a stylish and durable choice. At 32 inches long and 28 inches wide, it's a great piece to anchor your outdoor furniture. This fire pit table comes equipped with lava rocks and a protective cover, and it offers an elegant wicker build to complement any decor.
At 40,000 BTU, it has a smaller heat output than other options, but it's still enough for a few people to sit and enjoy the fire. So if you're looking for a simple choice that'll give you long-lasting warmth and enjoyment, you'll love this fire pit table from Sunnydaze.
Zeny Wood-Burning Fire Pit Table
PROS
CONS
Mesh screen to keep sparks and ash at bay
Construction may not be the most durable
Budget-friendly
Users report difficulty with assembly
Doubles as a grill
Shallow bowl not for use with large fires
One-year warranty
Compact for small patios
Lightweight for easy placement
The Zeny Wood-Burning Fire Pit Table is a versatile choice with great value. It offers a substantial grilling surface, a black powder-coated metal frame to prevent rust, and includes a beautifully embossed stone pattern on the top.
You'll also get a grill grate perfect for hot dogs or burgers, a fire poker, a mesh metal screen, and a protective rain cover. And at 32 inches, customers say that its low-set, square shape makes it ideal for large group gatherings.
Final Thoughts
Fire pit tables are a gorgeous addition to any outdoor space. Light the fire to keep you warm on a chilly night, roast marshmallows with the family, or enjoy the classy look of sparkling glass beads to relax after a long day. Whether you're looking for a bit of family fun or a statement piece to complete your patio paradise, fire pit tables are an excellent option.
FAQs
Do fire pit tables work?
Absolutely! Most fire pit tables use propane, but you can find natural gas or wood-burning options as well, depending on your preferences. If you're looking for a fire pit table built for large gatherings, look for a higher BTU rating. The higher the BTU rating, the hotter the fire.
What is the highest quality fire pit table?
Our top choice is the Grand Patio Outdoor Propane Fire Table. It offers a weather-resistant build at an affordable price and even doubles as a card or coffee table when not in use. The hidden propane storage and high BTU rating are great bonuses, too.
How to choose a fire pit table?
Choosing the right fire pit table for you can be a bit tricky — it all comes down to which features you're looking for. BTU rating, size, shape, design, and price are all factors you'll need to consider. You'll also need to find out if your area has local ordinances and zoning laws that may apply to your fire pit.
What features to look out for in a fire pit table?
In our opinion, the most important feature is versatility! We love getting great value for the cost. Tables with high BTU ratings can warm up more people or be turned down for a smaller fire. Tabletop space for drinks is a great addition, and glass or metal covers allow it to double as a sleek and classy coffee table when not in use.