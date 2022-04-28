12 Best Fire Pit Tables For Your Backyard or Patio 2022

Make your backyard the neighborhood hit with one of these top fire pit tables.

By Hunker Team April 28, 2022
Fire pit tables have become incredibly popular in the last few years — and it's easy to see why. Many people are still cooped up at home due to Covid, and relaxing outside is a great way to keep our spirits up. Along with keeping you warm on chilly nights, fire pit tables can complement the aesthetic of your backyard.

From cozy faux-wicker finishes to sleek concrete builds, there are options to suit every desired taste. Keep reading to find ten of the best-rated fire pit tables that you won't be able to resist for your outdoor space.

How the Products Made the Top 12

With a ton of fire pit tables to choose from, we narrowed down the top 12 list by offering a variety of sizes, features, and price ranges so that you're guaranteed to find one that's perfect for your backyard. Here are the main factors we took into account when selecting the best fire pit table:

  • Price​: From as little as $84.99 to as much as $899, our list includes a wide price range to match what you're looking for.
  • Style​: Your fire pit table surely needs to match the aesthetic of your outdoor space. No matter what style aligns with your preferences, we've provided a variety of looks to choose from.
  • Features​: The unique characteristics of a fire pit table are definitely something to consider when choosing the best one for you. These features might include weather resistance, accessories like a protective cover or lid, ease of assembly, and more.

Top 12 Fire Pit Tables

  1. Grand Patio Outdoor Propane Fire Table
  2. Plateau Low Square Outdoor Fire Table
  3. Bali Outdoors Gas Fire Table
  4. Legacy Heating Propane Fire Pit Table
  5. Outland Living 401 Series - 44-Inch Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Table
  6. Square Pedestal Fire Pit Table
  7. Akoya Outdoor Essentials Concrete Fire Table
  8. Best Choice Products BTU Square Propane Fire Pit Table
  9. Amazon Basics 34-Inch Natural Stone Fire Pit
  10. U-MAX 44in Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table
  11. Sunnydaze Tile Top Resin Wicker Propane Gas Fire Pit
  12. Zeny Wood-Burning Fire Pit Table

Best Fire Pit Tables Compared

Fire pit tables

Price

Size

Heat (BTU) Output

Shop Here

Grand Patio Outdoor Propane Fire Table

$399.99

43.3 x 29.1 x 24.2 inches

50,000 BTU

Shop Now

Plateau Low Square Outdoor Fire Table

$3,899

40"Wx40"Dx11.75"H

60,000 BTUs

Shop Now

Bali Outdoors Gas Fire Table

$179.99 (Regularly $199.99)

28 x 28 x 25 inches

50,000 BTU

Shop Now

Legacy Heating Fire Table

$149.99 (Regularly $199.99)

28 x 28 x 24 inches

50,000 BTU

Shop Now

Outland Living 401 Series - 44-Inch Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Table

$982.99

44 x 32 x 24 inches

50,000 BTU

Shop Now

Square Pedestal Fire Pit Table

1,259.30 (Limited time offer), Usually $1,799.00

36"sq. x 16"h.

45,000 BTU

Shop Now

Akoya Outdoor Essentials Concrete Fire Table

$899

30 x 30 x 17 inches

50,000 BTU

Shop Now

Best Choice Products BTU Square Propane Fire Pit Table

$499 - $799

34.75 x 34.75 x 12 inches

40,000 BTU

Shop Now

Amazon Basics 34-Inch Natural Stone Fire Pit

$161.43

33.9 x 33.9 x 23.6 inches

N/A

Shop Now

U-MAX 44in Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table

$399.99

44 x 28 x 25 inches

50,000 BTU

Shop Now

Sunnydaze Tile Top Resin Wicker Propane Gas Fire Pit

$349

32 x 20 x 19 inches

40,000 BTU

Shop Now

Zeny Wood-Burning Fire Pit Table

$84.99 (Regularly $90.98)

32 x 32 x 13 inches

N/A

Shop Now

Grand Patio Outdoor Propane Fire Table

Features: Integrated push-button ignition starts and adjusts flame height easily (AA Battery required), up to 50,000 BTU heat, easy access to interior storage of standard 20 lb propane tank (not included). Can be used as an outdoor dining table or coffee table by simply covering the burner with the included cover when flames are off.

AMAZON

Grand Patio Outdoor Propane Fire Table

$399.99+

PROS

CONS

High heat capacity rating

Accessories like lava rocks, beads or wind guards sold separately

Durable construction

Some users have reported difficulty with assembly

One-year warranty

Burner can be hidden when not in use

Doubles as coffee/card table

Hidden propane tank storage

Grand Patio's Outdoor Propane Fire Table is an incredible choice thanks to its performance, price, and beautiful aesthetics. The 43-inch fire table is made out of water-resistant and fade-resistant wicker, rust-resistant steel, and black ceramic tiles.

This fire table produces up to 45,000 BTU of heat, comfortably warming up five or six guests. When it's not in use, it can double as a card or coffee table with the protective cover that sits over the burner. Our biggest complaint? It doesn't come bundled with lava stones, beads, or a windshield, so you'll have to purchase those separately.

SHOP NOW

Plateau Low Square Outdoor Fire Table

CRATE & BARREL

Plateau Low Square Outdoor Fire Table

$3,899.00+

PROS

CONS

Very high heat output of 60,000 BTUs

Expensive

Ultra-modern, sleek look

20-pound propane tank not included

Weather -, UV-, and rust-resistant

Tank sits outside of table

Brass burner system with eight jets

Assembly may be required depending on shipping location

10-foot LP hose with regulator and tank seat included

Polyester storage cover included

Easy-to-follow instructions included

This modern, square-shaped fire table is made out of glass fiber-reinforced concrete with a steel inner frame and black lava rocks. It's low to the ground and will match any backyard aesthetic.

The Plateau Low Square Fire Table requires a 20-pound propane tank and has a high BTU of 60,000. It lasts a little over seven hours on high settings and 22 hours on low settings.

Although on the high end of the price spectrum, this table is weather-, UV- and rust-resistant, so you can enjoy it year-round. Buy some throw pillows to add a pop of color to the seating surrounding the fire, and you have yourself a new oasis for relaxation!

SHOP NOW

Bali Outdoors Gas Fire Table

AMAZON

Bali Outdoors Gas Fire Table

$199.99+

PROS

CONS

High heat capacity rating

Cover and wind guard sold separately

Doubles as coffee/card table

Limited info about materials used

Quick and easy assembly

Hidden propane tank storage

Budget-friendly

One-year warranty

Bali's Outdoors Gas Fire Table is an excellent addition to a backyard on a budget. The 28-inch table puts out up to 50,000 BTU of heat — an impressive feature usually found on much larger fire tables. A tabletop lid is included, creating enough space for a bottle of wine, glasses, and even a few snacks to keep the party going.

Unfortunately, the company doesn't give much info about the materials used, and you'll have to purchase accessories like a protective cover and wind guard separately. However, if you're looking for a basic yet powerful fire table for your backyard space, this one from Bali Outdoors is a great option.

SHOP NOW

Legacy Heating Fire Table

Item size: 28in x28in x24in Black powder coating, steel panel for wicker look Easy access door for propane tank exchange 20lb standard gas tank for usage. (not included) ETL approved

AMAZON

Legacy Heating Fire Table

$134.82+

PROS

CONS

Budget-friendly

Shallow pan for lava rocks may cause fitment issues with the glass tabletop

Easy assembly

Might be small for some users

One-year warranty

High heat capacity rating

Compact size for small patios

Hidden propane tank storage

The 28-inch Legacy Heating Fire Table is one of the least expensive options that still offers several handy features. It has a heat capacity of 48,000 BTU of heat and even comes with a few accessories — including a tabletop lid — giving you high value for a low cost.

The sleek style includes steel panels around the base, providing added support and hidden storage for a 20-pound propane tank. When it's not in use, the tabletop lid turns this fire table into a classy bistro table perfect for a morning cup of coffee. For a simple fire pit table at a low price, Legacy does a fantastic job.

SHOP NOW

Outland Living Fire Table

AMAZON

Outland Living 401 Series - 44-Inch Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Table

$969.00+

PROS

CONS

Hidden propane tank storage

Accessories like a cover, wind guard or glass table top lid sold separately

One-year warranty

Some users reported fitment issues with the glass tabletop

Can be converted to natural gas

Easy and quick assembly

High heat capacity rating

Elegant feel

Outland Living is an excellent choice if you're looking for a fire table that offers a more elevated experience. At 44 inches long and 32 inches wide, it's a great statement piece. It's made out of weather-resistant resin wicker and topped with black tempered glass. With this fire table, you'll get up to 50,000 BTU of heat, and a stunning decorative glass rock set to match its upscale look.

The biggest downfall of this fire pit table is the lack of included accessories. If you'd like a glass tabletop lid, protective cover, or wind guard, you'll need to purchase these separately. However, if you want a larger fire pit table with a lot of storage, Outland Living is sure to please.

SHOP NOW

Square Pedestal Fire Pit Table

WEST ELM

Square Pedestal Fire Pit Table

$1,259.30+

PROS

CONS

High heat output

Pricey

Easy push-button to spark ignition

20-pound propane tank not included

Lava rock filling

Simple care process

Protective cover included

No assembly required

One-year limited time warranty

This propane-powered Square Pedestal Fire Pit Table is currently on sale for $1,259.30 (compared to the original price of $1,799), so we suggest placing an order ASAP! There's a one-year limited warranty, too, so there's no penalty if you're not happy with it.

With this table, you'll impress your guests and level up your outdoor lounge area to luxury. It's made out of a glass-fiber-reinforced concrete frame, holds a 20-pound propane tank, and has a heat output of 45,000 BTUs.

It's also not difficult to keep this fire pit table in tip-top shape with its simple care process. Just wipe it down with a soft, dry cloth each time after use to maintain the brand new look. And another perk? This table will be delivered to your door, fully assembled and all of the packaging will be removed. It's as easy as that!

SHOP NOW

Akoya Outdoor Essentials Concrete Fire Table

AMAZON

Akoya Outdoor Essentials Concrete Fire Table

$899.00+

PROS

CONS

Accessories like crystals, protective cover and concrete lid included

Can’t be left outside in freezing temperatures

High heat capacity rating

Not a budget-friendly option

Can be converted to natural gas

No hidden propane storage

Elegant feel

Statement piece for large outdoor patios

The Akoya Outdoor Essentials Concrete Fire Table is designed to make a statement. At just over 50 inches long and made of fiber concrete and steel, it'll likely become the focal point of your backyard. It puts out 50,000 BTU of heat and can run on either propane or a natural gas line (with the purchase of a conversion kit).

This modern-looking fire pit table comes bundled with colored crystals, a concrete lid, and a protective cover. It's a deluxe choice, but the biggest downfall is that despite its concrete style, the company recommends storing it away during freezing temperatures.

SHOP NOW

Best Choice Products BTU Square Propane Fire Pit Table

AMAZON

Best Choice Products BTU Square Propane Fire Pit Table

$799.00+

PROS

CONS

Lava rocks and protective cover included

Side table and fire pit table may ship separately

Side table for hidden propane storage

Lower heat output than other options

60-day warranty

Budget-friendly

Easy assembly

Low height perfect for lounge chairs or low furniture

Unlike the other fire tables in this list, the Best Choice Products BTU Square Propane Fire Pit Table separates the propane tank from the table itself. Instead of having storage underneath, it comes with a matching side table perfect for drinks and snacks.

At 35 inches square, it's an excellent option for compact patios and decks and still puts out a solid 40,000 BTU — enough heat for a few people to sit comfortably and enjoy the warmth. This streamlined table even comes bundled with a protective cover to keep it looking just as good as it did the day you bought it.

SHOP NOW

Amazon Basics 34-Inch Natural Stone Fire Pit

AMAZON

Amazon Basics 34-Inch Natural Stone Fire Pit

$153.78+

PROS

CONS

Lightweight for easy placement

Users report rusting on the metal screen

Compact size great for smaller patios

Packaging quality needs improvement

Deep bowl effectively contains the fire

Removable bowl for easy cleanup

Metal screen keeps sparks and ash at bay

One-year warranty

The Amazon Basics 34-inch Natural Stone Fire Pit Table comes with diamond copper accents and a black steel fire bowl. Instead of using a propane tank, this wood-burning table comes complete with a log grate, fire screen, and poker.

Its lightweight build makes it easily portable from one spot to another while still being sturdy and secure with four stabilizing feet. So if you're looking for a simple backyard fire pit table to roast marshmallows or hot dogs with the family, this is a great option.

SHOP NOW

U-MAX 44in Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table

Our U-MAX outdoor fire pit use propane gas to support stable and clean burning. Therefore, you will have a smokeless and ashless BBQ experience. The heat output is 50,000 BTU, providing ample warmth and creating a romantic bonfire atmosphere in the chilling winter. This fire pit will perfectly compliments any outdoor space.

AMAZON

U-MAX 44in Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table

$399.99+

PROS

CONS

Glass wind guard, filler beads, and protective cover included

Fire pit table may arrive in several shipments

Quick and easy assembly

Users report ignitor issues

High heat capacity rating

One-year warranty

Budget-friendly

Hidden propane storage

With a weather-resistant, faux-wicker finish and powder-coated aluminum frame, the U-MAX Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table is perfect for any time of year. At 44 inches long and 28 inches wide, it's a mid-size fire pit table with a lot to offer in terms of both looks and functionality.

This fire pit table puts out 50,000 BTU of heat and comes bundled with a glass tabletop cover, wind guard, and clear glass filler beads for an elegant addition to any backyard. And with its stunning build, it's sure to catch your eye.

SHOP NOW

Sunnydaze Tile Top Resin Wicker Propane Gas Fire Pit

AMAZON

Sunnydaze Tile Top Resin Wicker Propane Gas Fire Pit

$349.00+

PROS

CONS

Lava rocks and protective cover included

No hidden propane storage

Midsize table great as an accent piece

Does not include glass tabletop

Durable tile top

One-year warranty

Lightweight for easy placement

The Sunnydaze Tile Top Resin Wicker Propane Gas Fire Pit is a stylish and durable choice. At 32 inches long and 28 inches wide, it's a great piece to anchor your outdoor furniture. This fire pit table comes equipped with lava rocks and a protective cover, and it offers an elegant wicker build to complement any decor.

At 40,000 BTU, it has a smaller heat output than other options, but it's still enough for a few people to sit and enjoy the fire. So if you're looking for a simple choice that'll give you long-lasting warmth and enjoyment, you'll love this fire pit table from Sunnydaze.

SHOP NOW

Zeny Wood-Burning Fire Pit Table

AMAZON

Zeny Wood-Burning Fire Pit Table

$72.95+

PROS

CONS

Mesh screen to keep sparks and ash at bay

Construction may not be the most durable

Budget-friendly

Users report difficulty with assembly

Doubles as a grill

Shallow bowl not for use with large fires

One-year warranty

Compact for small patios

Lightweight for easy placement

The Zeny Wood-Burning Fire Pit Table is a versatile choice with great value. It offers a substantial grilling surface, a black powder-coated metal frame to prevent rust, and includes a beautifully embossed stone pattern on the top.

You'll also get a grill grate perfect for hot dogs or burgers, a fire poker, a mesh metal screen, and a protective rain cover. And at 32 inches, customers say that its low-set, square shape makes it ideal for large group gatherings.

SHOP NOW

Final Thoughts

Fire pit tables are a gorgeous addition to any outdoor space. Light the fire to keep you warm on a chilly night, roast marshmallows with the family, or enjoy the classy look of sparkling glass beads to relax after a long day. Whether you're looking for a bit of family fun or a statement piece to complete your patio paradise, fire pit tables are an excellent option.

FAQs

Do fire pit tables work?

Absolutely! Most fire pit tables use propane, but you can find natural gas or wood-burning options as well, depending on your preferences. If you're looking for a fire pit table built for large gatherings, look for a higher BTU rating. The higher the BTU rating, the hotter the fire.

What is the highest quality fire pit table?

Our top choice is the Grand Patio Outdoor Propane Fire Table. It offers a weather-resistant build at an affordable price and even doubles as a card or coffee table when not in use. The hidden propane storage and high BTU rating are great bonuses, too.

How to choose a fire pit table?

Choosing the right fire pit table for you can be a bit tricky — it all comes down to which features you're looking for. BTU rating, size, shape, design, and price are all factors you'll need to consider. You'll also need to find out if your area has local ordinances and zoning laws that may apply to your fire pit.

What features to look out for in a fire pit table?

In our opinion, the most important feature is versatility! We love getting great value for the cost. Tables with high BTU ratings can warm up more people or be turned down for a smaller fire. Tabletop space for drinks is a great addition, and glass or metal covers allow it to double as a sleek and classy coffee table when not in use.

