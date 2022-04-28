12 Best Fire Pit Tables For Your Backyard or Patio 2022

Fire pit tables have become incredibly popular in the last few years — and it's easy to see why. Many people are still cooped up at home due to Covid, and relaxing outside is a great way to keep our spirits up. Along with keeping you warm on chilly nights, fire pit tables can complement the aesthetic of your backyard.

From cozy faux-wicker finishes to sleek concrete builds, there are options to suit every desired taste. Keep reading to find ten of the best-rated fire pit tables that you won't be able to resist for your outdoor space.

How the Products Made the Top 12

With a ton of fire pit tables to choose from, we narrowed down the top 12 list by offering a variety of sizes, features, and price ranges so that you're guaranteed to find one that's perfect for your backyard. Here are the main factors we took into account when selecting the best fire pit table:

​ Price ​: From as little as $84.99 to as much as $899, our list includes a wide price range to match what you're looking for.

​: From as little as $84.99 to as much as $899, our list includes a wide price range to match what you're looking for. ​ Style ​: Your fire pit table surely needs to match the aesthetic of your outdoor space. No matter what style aligns with your preferences, we've provided a variety of looks to choose from.

​: Your fire pit table surely needs to match the aesthetic of your outdoor space. No matter what style aligns with your preferences, we've provided a variety of looks to choose from. ​Features​: The unique characteristics of a fire pit table are definitely something to consider when choosing the best one for you. These features might include weather resistance, accessories like a protective cover or lid, ease of assembly, and more.

Top 12 Fire Pit Tables

Best Fire Pit Tables Compared

​Fire pit tables​ ​Price​ ​Size​ ​Heat (BTU) Output ​ ​Shop Here​ ​Grand Patio Outdoor Propane Fire Table​ $399.99 43.3 x 29.1 x 24.2 inches 50,000 BTU Shop Now ​Plateau Low Square Outdoor Fire Table​ $3,899 40"Wx40"Dx11.75"H 60,000 BTUs Shop Now ​Bali Outdoors Gas Fire Table​ $179.99 (Regularly $199.99) 28 x 28 x 25 inches 50,000 BTU Shop Now ​Legacy Heating Fire Table​ $149.99 (Regularly $199.99) 28 x 28 x 24 inches 50,000 BTU Shop Now ​Outland Living 401 Series - 44-Inch Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Table​ $982.99 44 x 32 x 24 inches 50,000 BTU Shop Now ​Square Pedestal Fire Pit Table​ 1,259.30 (Limited time offer), Usually $1,799.00 36"sq. x 16"h. 45,000 BTU Shop Now ​Akoya Outdoor Essentials Concrete Fire Table​ $899 30 x 30 x 17 inches 50,000 BTU Shop Now ​Best Choice Products BTU Square Propane Fire Pit Table​ $499 - $799 34.75 x 34.75 x 12 inches 40,000 BTU Shop Now ​Amazon Basics 34-Inch Natural Stone Fire Pit​ $161.43 33.9 x 33.9 x 23.6 inches N/A Shop Now ​U-MAX 44in Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table​ $399.99 44 x 28 x 25 inches 50,000 BTU Shop Now ​Sunnydaze Tile Top Resin Wicker Propane Gas Fire Pit​ $349 32 x 20 x 19 inches 40,000 BTU Shop Now ​Zeny Wood-Burning Fire Pit Table​ $84.99 (Regularly $90.98) 32 x 32 x 13 inches N/A Shop Now

Grand Patio Outdoor Propane Fire Table

PROS CONS High heat capacity rating Accessories like lava rocks, beads or wind guards sold separately Durable construction Some users have reported difficulty with assembly One-year warranty Burner can be hidden when not in use Doubles as coffee/card table Hidden propane tank storage

Grand Patio's Outdoor Propane Fire Table is an incredible choice thanks to its performance, price, and beautiful aesthetics. The 43-inch fire table is made out of water-resistant and fade-resistant wicker, rust-resistant steel, and black ceramic tiles.

This fire table produces up to 45,000 BTU of heat, comfortably warming up five or six guests. When it's not in use, it can double as a card or coffee table with the protective cover that sits over the burner. Our biggest complaint? It doesn't come bundled with lava stones, beads, or a windshield, so you'll have to purchase those separately.

Plateau Low Square Outdoor Fire Table

PROS CONS Very high heat output of 60,000 BTUs Expensive Ultra-modern, sleek look 20-pound propane tank not included Weather -, UV-, and rust-resistant Tank sits outside of table Brass burner system with eight jets Assembly may be required depending on shipping location 10-foot LP hose with regulator and tank seat included Polyester storage cover included Easy-to-follow instructions included

This modern, square-shaped fire table is made out of glass fiber-reinforced concrete with a steel inner frame and black lava rocks. It's low to the ground and will match any backyard aesthetic.

The Plateau Low Square Fire Table requires a 20-pound propane tank and has a high BTU of 60,000. It lasts a little over seven hours on high settings and 22 hours on low settings.

Although on the high end of the price spectrum, this table is weather-, UV- and rust-resistant, so you can enjoy it year-round. Buy some throw pillows to add a pop of color to the seating surrounding the fire, and you have yourself a new oasis for relaxation!

Bali Outdoors Gas Fire Table

PROS CONS High heat capacity rating Cover and wind guard sold separately Doubles as coffee/card table Limited info about materials used Quick and easy assembly Hidden propane tank storage Budget-friendly One-year warranty

Bali's Outdoors Gas Fire Table is an excellent addition to a backyard on a budget. The 28-inch table puts out up to 50,000 BTU of heat — an impressive feature usually found on much larger fire tables. A tabletop lid is included, creating enough space for a bottle of wine, glasses, and even a few snacks to keep the party going.

Unfortunately, the company doesn't give much info about the materials used, and you'll have to purchase accessories like a protective cover and wind guard separately. However, if you're looking for a basic yet powerful fire table for your backyard space, this one from Bali Outdoors is a great option.

Legacy Heating Fire Table

PROS CONS Budget-friendly Shallow pan for lava rocks may cause fitment issues with the glass tabletop Easy assembly Might be small for some users One-year warranty High heat capacity rating Compact size for small patios Hidden propane tank storage

The 28-inch Legacy Heating Fire Table is one of the least expensive options that still offers several handy features. It has a heat capacity of 48,000 BTU of heat and even comes with a few accessories — including a tabletop lid — giving you high value for a low cost.

The sleek style includes steel panels around the base, providing added support and hidden storage for a 20-pound propane tank. When it's not in use, the tabletop lid turns this fire table into a classy bistro table perfect for a morning cup of coffee. For a simple fire pit table at a low price, Legacy does a fantastic job.

Outland Living Fire Table

PROS CONS Hidden propane tank storage Accessories like a cover, wind guard or glass table top lid sold separately One-year warranty Some users reported fitment issues with the glass tabletop Can be converted to natural gas Easy and quick assembly High heat capacity rating Elegant feel

Outland Living is an excellent choice if you're looking for a fire table that offers a more elevated experience. At 44 inches long and 32 inches wide, it's a great statement piece. It's made out of weather-resistant resin wicker and topped with black tempered glass. With this fire table, you'll get up to 50,000 BTU of heat, and a stunning decorative glass rock set to match its upscale look.

The biggest downfall of this fire pit table is the lack of included accessories. If you'd like a glass tabletop lid, protective cover, or wind guard, you'll need to purchase these separately. However, if you want a larger fire pit table with a lot of storage, Outland Living is sure to please.

Square Pedestal Fire Pit Table

PROS CONS High heat output Pricey Easy push-button to spark ignition 20-pound propane tank not included Lava rock filling Simple care process Protective cover included No assembly required One-year limited time warranty

This propane-powered Square Pedestal Fire Pit Table is currently on sale for $1,259.30 (compared to the original price of $1,799), so we suggest placing an order ASAP! There's a one-year limited warranty, too, so there's no penalty if you're not happy with it.

With this table, you'll impress your guests and level up your outdoor lounge area to luxury. It's made out of a glass-fiber-reinforced concrete frame, holds a 20-pound propane tank, and has a heat output of 45,000 BTUs.

It's also not difficult to keep this fire pit table in tip-top shape with its simple care process. Just wipe it down with a soft, dry cloth each time after use to maintain the brand new look. And another perk? This table will be delivered to your door, fully assembled and all of the packaging will be removed. It's as easy as that!

Akoya Outdoor Essentials Concrete Fire Table

PROS CONS Accessories like crystals, protective cover and concrete lid included Can’t be left outside in freezing temperatures High heat capacity rating Not a budget-friendly option Can be converted to natural gas No hidden propane storage Elegant feel Statement piece for large outdoor patios

The Akoya Outdoor Essentials Concrete Fire Table is designed to make a statement. At just over 50 inches long and made of fiber concrete and steel, it'll likely become the focal point of your backyard. It puts out 50,000 BTU of heat and can run on either propane or a natural gas line (with the purchase of a conversion kit).

This modern-looking fire pit table comes bundled with colored crystals, a concrete lid, and a protective cover. It's a deluxe choice, but the biggest downfall is that despite its concrete style, the company recommends storing it away during freezing temperatures.

Best Choice Products BTU Square Propane Fire Pit Table

PROS CONS Lava rocks and protective cover included Side table and fire pit table may ship separately Side table for hidden propane storage Lower heat output than other options 60-day warranty Budget-friendly Easy assembly Low height perfect for lounge chairs or low furniture

Unlike the other fire tables in this list, the Best Choice Products BTU Square Propane Fire Pit Table separates the propane tank from the table itself. Instead of having storage underneath, it comes with a matching side table perfect for drinks and snacks.

At 35 inches square, it's an excellent option for compact patios and decks and still puts out a solid 40,000 BTU — enough heat for a few people to sit comfortably and enjoy the warmth. This streamlined table even comes bundled with a protective cover to keep it looking just as good as it did the day you bought it.

Amazon Basics 34-Inch Natural Stone Fire Pit

PROS CONS Lightweight for easy placement Users report rusting on the metal screen Compact size great for smaller patios Packaging quality needs improvement Deep bowl effectively contains the fire Removable bowl for easy cleanup Metal screen keeps sparks and ash at bay One-year warranty

The Amazon Basics 34-inch Natural Stone Fire Pit Table comes with diamond copper accents and a black steel fire bowl. Instead of using a propane tank, this wood-burning table comes complete with a log grate, fire screen, and poker.

Its lightweight build makes it easily portable from one spot to another while still being sturdy and secure with four stabilizing feet. So if you're looking for a simple backyard fire pit table to roast marshmallows or hot dogs with the family, this is a great option.

U-MAX 44in Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table

PROS CONS Glass wind guard, filler beads, and protective cover included Fire pit table may arrive in several shipments Quick and easy assembly Users report ignitor issues High heat capacity rating One-year warranty Budget-friendly Hidden propane storage

With a weather-resistant, faux-wicker finish and powder-coated aluminum frame, the U-MAX Outdoor Propane Gas Fire Pit Table is perfect for any time of year. At 44 inches long and 28 inches wide, it's a mid-size fire pit table with a lot to offer in terms of both looks and functionality.

This fire pit table puts out 50,000 BTU of heat and comes bundled with a glass tabletop cover, wind guard, and clear glass filler beads for an elegant addition to any backyard. And with its stunning build, it's sure to catch your eye.

Sunnydaze Tile Top Resin Wicker Propane Gas Fire Pit

PROS CONS Lava rocks and protective cover included No hidden propane storage Midsize table great as an accent piece Does not include glass tabletop Durable tile top One-year warranty Lightweight for easy placement

The Sunnydaze Tile Top Resin Wicker Propane Gas Fire Pit is a stylish and durable choice. At 32 inches long and 28 inches wide, it's a great piece to anchor your outdoor furniture. This fire pit table comes equipped with lava rocks and a protective cover, and it offers an elegant wicker build to complement any decor.

At 40,000 BTU, it has a smaller heat output than other options, but it's still enough for a few people to sit and enjoy the fire. So if you're looking for a simple choice that'll give you long-lasting warmth and enjoyment, you'll love this fire pit table from Sunnydaze.

Zeny Wood-Burning Fire Pit Table

PROS CONS Mesh screen to keep sparks and ash at bay Construction may not be the most durable Budget-friendly Users report difficulty with assembly Doubles as a grill Shallow bowl not for use with large fires One-year warranty Compact for small patios Lightweight for easy placement

The Zeny Wood-Burning Fire Pit Table is a versatile choice with great value. It offers a substantial grilling surface, a black powder-coated metal frame to prevent rust, and includes a beautifully embossed stone pattern on the top.

You'll also get a grill grate perfect for hot dogs or burgers, a fire poker, a mesh metal screen, and a protective rain cover. And at 32 inches, customers say that its low-set, square shape makes it ideal for large group gatherings.

Final Thoughts

Fire pit tables are a gorgeous addition to any outdoor space. Light the fire to keep you warm on a chilly night, roast marshmallows with the family, or enjoy the classy look of sparkling glass beads to relax after a long day. Whether you're looking for a bit of family fun or a statement piece to complete your patio paradise, fire pit tables are an excellent option.

FAQs

Do fire pit tables work?

Absolutely! Most fire pit tables use propane, but you can find natural gas or wood-burning options as well, depending on your preferences. If you're looking for a fire pit table built for large gatherings, look for a higher BTU rating. The higher the BTU rating, the hotter the fire.

What is the highest quality fire pit table?

Our top choice is the Grand Patio Outdoor Propane Fire Table. It offers a weather-resistant build at an affordable price and even doubles as a card or coffee table when not in use. The hidden propane storage and high BTU rating are great bonuses, too.

How to choose a fire pit table?

Choosing the right fire pit table for you can be a bit tricky — it all comes down to which features you're looking for. BTU rating, size, shape, design, and price are all factors you'll need to consider. You'll also need to find out if your area has local ordinances and zoning laws that may apply to your fire pit.

What features to look out for in a fire pit table?

In our opinion, the most important feature is versatility! We love getting great value for the cost. Tables with high BTU ratings can warm up more people or be turned down for a smaller fire. Tabletop space for drinks is a great addition, and glass or metal covers allow it to double as a sleek and classy coffee table when not in use.