The Best Amazon Fire Pits to Heat Up Your Backyard

There's nothing like gathering around a fire pit with a few of your favorite people, making s'mores, and enjoying summer nights in your backyard. That's because a bonfire adds an undeniable coziness to any situation. But buying the correct outdoor fire pit? That's a whole different beast. You have to look at factors like the size of your backyard, materials used, ease of use, safety, and efficiency to make sure your bonfire nights are ones to remember.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

From budget-friendly picks to fire pit tables, these are the best fire pits you can find on Amazon.

Best Budget

Here's an awesome wood-burning fire pit that doesn't have to cost you your summer vacation. This portable fire pit has sturdy, heavy-duty steel construction and minimal setup needs. With a mesh dome spark screen, you can up the safety, making it a great fire pit for family s'mores night. Plus, you can't deny the dreamy pattern on this Amazon fire pit.

Advertisement

Best Smokeless

Looking for a modern and unique outdoor fit pit? This pick combines efficiency and minimalism to level up your bonfires. With a double-wall design and bottom vent holes, you get a secondary combustion process that continuously feeds the fire from below. This allows you to get a consistent burn without having to find logs, or immediately wash the smokey smell from your clothes. Plus, this sturdy and heavy-duty fire pit doesn't need any assembly, meaning you can set it up on your backyard patio and start roasting some s'mores right away.

Advertisement

Best Design

This low-smoke fire pit also doubles as a truly beautiful piece for your backyard patio. Its superior design also allows for better fire, less smoke, less ash, and easy clean-up. When it comes to versatility, you can use traditional firewood with this outdoor fire pit, but you can also add in the TIKI Brand Wood Pack to get instant light. This heavy-duty, wood-burning fire pit is weather-resistant, sturdy, and constructed with high-quality stainless steel.

Advertisement

Best Fire Pit Table

A bonfire and a table? Yes, please! This space-saving smokeless backyard fire pit is efficient with its dual-pipe burner and uniform combustion. It also uses propane gas, allowing the burn to be cleaner, without any ash or smoke. When you're done enjoying the romantic ambiance, just cover the burner and convert this outdoor fire pit into a table that seats eight. This gas fire pit table is beautiful to look at and high quality. Plus, the glass rocks on it are going to add quite the sparkling surprise at your next evening picnic.

Advertisement

Best Rustic

All of your rustic, cozy, outdoor fire pit dreams are going to come true with this wood-burning fire pit. Enjoy sleek design and heavy-duty craftsmanship as you burn wood, and create a lovely ambiance all summer long. You can enjoy this mini bonfire on your patio or in your backyard, as it's easy to transport, and made of long-lasting locally-sourced carbon steel.

Best Stone

Few things beat the elegance and coziness of a stone outdoor fire pit. This gas-burning fire pit is made of heavy-duty and sturdy materials, allowing your whole family to gather around without the annoyance of smoke, soot, and ash. Get ready to create an enchanting patio setting for all of your friends when you light this beautiful bonfire on a breezy summer night. What a way to perfect your outdoor heating.