6 Dorm Room Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Year

Fall semester is right around the corner, which means it's time to start shopping for your coolest dorm room yet. The options are endless, whether you're on the hunt for stylish lighting and space-saving storage or tracking down the best ways to hang your favorite art prints and photos without damaging your walls. To help you style your dorm like a pro, we got the inside scoop from Dormify CEO and Co-Founder Amanda Zuckerman on the top dorm room trends to look out for this year.

1. Headboards

According to Zuckerman, headboards are the ultimate dorm room upgrade and a "simple way to express your unique style." Keep your eye out for powered headboards with built-in outlets for easy access. And for extra dorm-friendly headboards, Dormify's lineup (like the Faux Linen Tufted Hanging Headboard Pillow) attach to the wall with adhesive strips, making installation a breeze.

2. Decorative Lighting

"Dorms always have the worst lighting," Zuckerman says. "You must bring in some decorative lights to create a vibe and a space that feels like your home away from home."

While string light curtains and LED strip lights are dorm room favorites, Zuckerman suggests neon signs to add more ambient lighting to your room. "Just plug into the wall for an instant mood lift!"

3. Accent and Gallery Walls

"The easiest way to transform a space is with decor that makes a big impact, like removable wallpaper and wall art," Zuckerman tells Hunker. "Create a fun gallery wall or frame your favorite pieces to make a statement on your walls. No matter what your style is, there's a print for everyone."

4. Sherpa and Textures

"Textured accessories are going to be big this school year," Zuckerman says. "Not only is sherpa extra soft, but it makes a big statement in a dorm room."

Make your room beyond cozy by adding a sherpa lounge pillow or fuzzy throw blanket to your bed or upgrade your desk chair with a sherpa seat cushion.

5. Pastel Colors

"These days it's all about pastels such as light blue, sage green, baby pink, and soft yellow," Zuckerman says. "For an extra style boost, try mixing and matching different pastel shades together for a put together look that still shows your personality."

6. Multi-Functional Furniture

"It's never been easier to stay organized ​and​ stylish," Zuckerman says. Shop for drawer carts on wheels that you can use as a bedside table or a storage ottoman to keep clutter out of sight.