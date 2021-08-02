13 Dorm Room Lighting Ideas That Aren’t LED Strip Lights

As much as we love LED strip lights and fairy lights, they've become quite the staple in dorm rooms. Anything beats the dreary overhead lighting you can find in most dorms, but if you're looking to switch it up, we've got you covered. From upgraded string lights to modern table lamps, check out 13 stylish lights to elevate your dorm room, below.

Chances are you can't light real candles in your dorm room, so flameless candles are the next best thing. You can use flameless candles to create soft ambient lighting. Plus, this set comes with a remote.

Glam up your dorm room with this stylish globe table lamp. If you want to switch it up, add a smart bulb like the Ledvance Sylvania Smart+ LED Light Bulb, which allows you to control the lights while you're away and gives you access to more than 16 million colors.

Not only is this desk lamp chic, but the base also acts as a charging deck for your devices.

Elevate your average fairy lights with these stylish, gold socket string lights.

While this sconce typically uses screws, you can try them out with dorm-friendly Command hooks. As for the light itself, you can use Urban's compatible UO Fabric Cord Kit or try a wire-free, rechargeable option by JackonLux or Flyhoom (which comes with a remote).

This clip task light — complete with a flexible gooseneck — is perfect for lofted beds or limited desk space.

Forget hard to reach outlets. This modern task lamp from Rejuvenation has two outlets and two USB ports so you can power up all of your electronics with ease from your desk or bedside table.

Even in a small dorm, all you need is a little corner for this floor lamp to illuminate your space.

Love the retro look? Take the mushroom lamp trend to school with this stylish option from UO.

Create unique light patterns with the Nanoleaf Elements Smarter Kit, which has a stylish wood design. If you're looking for something more colorful, try the brand's Triangle Smarter Kit.

Who doesn't love a unique accent lamp? This geometric option from Anthropologie can add a soft glow to your dorm.

Double the lighting in your dorm with this sleek, two-head task lamp.

This mirror doubles as a lamp with LED bulbs lining the panel. It also comes with tape to mount it to your wall.