The Most Enviable College Dorm Wall Decor to Score on Amazon

By Erin Lassner August 5, 2022
Blank walls and minimal furniture make college dorms the perfect canvas for creative expression. And getting a high-end look doesn't have to come at a high cost. We rounded up the most design-forward versions of classic college wall decor that are also ultra-lightweight and both easy to hang and remove. Keep scrolling to create the budget-friendly and editor-approved dorm of your dreams.

Best Tapestry

Tapestries are a classic dorm choice and this one's our favorite on the market. Available in three nature-inspired patterns, this beauty even comes with two non-mark hooks and two clips for easy hanging.

Tritard Boho Nature Tapestry

$16.99

Tapestries are great because they're affordable, lightweight, and cover a large amount of wall space. Unfortunately, most of them feel kind of dated. This version, however, is current and fresh. It comes in two sizes and three designs: two in cool tones and the other in warm.

Best Prints

You don't have to be an art major to enjoy these Matisse-inspired posters. Add a pop of color to your living space with this set of four 11- by 14-inch prints. They come unframed, so you can hang them directly on the wall if you so please.

Yellowbird Art & Design Matisse Wall Art (set of 4)

$24.95

These four Matisse-inspired unframed prints are easily the coolest dorm posters we've ever seen. Featuring bright colors and minimalist designs, the art can be arranged together in a variety of formations or hung all around the room.

Best Photo Display

Show off all of your favorite memories with this lightweight photo display. It mounts to the wall either vertically or horizontally and features clips that make it easy to switch out the pictures as you please.

Umbra Hangit Photo Display

$23.00

Share and enjoy your memories with this lightweight photo display. Simply attach the pictures to the twine cords using the provided closed pins for a crafty look that's a new and easy take on framed photos.

Best Twinkle Lights

Brighten your bedroom with this 66-foot-long strand of string lights with 200 LEDs. It includes an on and off switch for easy use and can be bent into any design your heart desires.

Vont Starry Fairy Lights

$12.99

You simply can't go wrong with twinkle lights. These particular string lights can be bent, shaped, and hung in any formation. It's also a practical addition to your space that provides subtle illumination and, of course, the ultimate chill vibes.

Best Macramé Wall Hangings

Add some artsy flair with this incredibly affordable macramé wall art. Hang the three in a row or scatter them around the room to tie the whole space together. They feature intricate woven patterns while remaining incredibly neutral.

Mkono Small Macrame Wall Hangings (set of 3)

$15.99

Elevate your dorm room with this trio of boho hangings. They can be attached to the wall with self-adhesive hooks that are easy to hang and even easier to remove.

Best Collage Kit

Mix and match these mini posters all around your dorm room. The earthy, vintage color palette creates an undeniably cool aesthetic and the cardstock's fade-resistant ink makes for a sturdy, long-lasting product.

Koskimer Vintage Wall Collage Kit

$11.99

Take your space to the next level with this set of small vintage-inspired posters. They're super affordable and allow you to DIY your room just the way you like it. They would also look quite cute mixed in with polaroids of family and friends.

