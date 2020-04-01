The Best Air Purifiers for Every Room Size and Budget

Whether you suffer from allergies or just want to improve the air you breathe every day, an air purifier is always a good investment.

Air purifiers are designed to draw air pollutants and other potentially harmful particles out of the air while pushing out clean air in their place. This process has been shown to help protect from airborne illnesses, improve asthma and allergy symptoms, and just simply help you feel better about the air you and your family are taking in.

When searching for a purifier that's worth your hard-earned money, you want to be sure that it comes with a High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter, or another filter that meets the same standards as a HEPA filter. These filters feature multi-layered netting, typically comprised of super-fine fiberglass threads, that can trap a wide range of different sized particles, offering you the most clean-air bang for your buck. You'll also want to make sure the air purifier you choose has enough oomph to purify the size of the space you're working with. If not, it may be worth investing in several small ones or one bigger air purifier.

Below, we cover the best air purifiers for every type of home and budget.

Best for Small Spaces

The Molekule Air Mini uses Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) nanotechnology to destroy viruses, allergens, bacteria, mold, and other things you don't want in your lungs. This technology breaks down pollutants at the molecular level, potentially destroying particles up to 1,000 times smaller than what traditional HEPA filters are capable of. Designed to purify rooms up to 250 square feet in size, it's a great option for smaller spaces, like a home office or bedroom. (If you like this model and want it for a bigger space, the standard size can purify spaces up to 650 square feet in size.) Plus, its WiFi capabilities mean you can easily control the filter and its five different fan speeds right from your phone.

Best for Big Spaces

Capable of purifying spaces up to 1,560 square feet, this powerful device is perfect for large areas. The purifier cleans the air twice per hour and comes with a combined activated carbon and HEPA filter that does a killer job of ridding the air of pollutants and allergens. It also features an easy-to-read pollutant sensor that lets you know just how clean or dirty your air is based on the color it emits. Even better, the device adapts to its surroundings and automatically adjusts between its five fan speeds based on the room's air quality, so you can just set it and forget about it while enjoying clean and healthy air.

Best Budget Buy

This budget-friendly air purifier comes with an active carbon pre-filter in addition to a HEPA filter, capturing up to 99.97% of dust, pet dander, pollen, and smoke. The device's compact size can easily fit on your desk or bedside table, purifying up to 100 square feet of space around it. It also comes with three different fan speeds and an auto shut-off timer that allows you to set it for two, four, or eight hours of continuous operation. Plus, it comes with a five-year warranty, so you're guaranteed to breathe clean air for years to come.

Most Eco-Friendly

In addition to accommodating up to 361 square feet, this air purifier features a unique Eco Mode that stops the fan as soon as the device's internal sensor indicates that the surrounding air is clean, saving you money on your monthly energy bills. It also comes with a timer that you can set for one, four, or eight hours before it powers off in addition to a filter replacement indicator that tells you when your filter needs washing. Speaking of filters, the air purifier features a four-stage filtration system that includes a pre-filter, deodorization filter, HEPA filter, and Vital Ion to offer maximum air-cleaning power while reducing foul odors.

Best for Pet Owners

As much as we love our furry family members, we can't deny that sometimes they're, well, a little (or a lot) stinky. This purifier is specially designed with an advanced odor control carbon filter that captures pet odors in addition to other disagreeable household smells. But it doesn't stop there—the HEPA-equipped device also collects airborne pet hair and dander, reducing the need to vacuum, in addition to other allergens and pollutants. And with the ability to purify up to 300 square feet of space, it has a darn good reach too.