The Best Bladeless Fans (That Aren't Dyson)

With summer right around the corner, you may have already started your search to find the perfect fan. While there are endless brands and models to choose from, a bladeless fan is arguably as design-forward as they come. It's generally sleek in style, doesn't take up too much space, and has plenty of power to fill the room with cool air.

So, whether you're looking for a model that fits on your desk or one that matches your minimalist living room, we've gathered nine of the best bladeless fans for you to peruse. From a fan that doubles as an air purifier to one with up to 24 speeds, read on to find the best product for your unique needs and budget.

Video of the Day

9 Alternatives to the Dyson Bladeless Fan

The Dreo Oscillating Bladeless Fan is a great buy based on its price and capabilities. It can cool up to 29 1/2 feet from wherever it's placed while still remaining quiet. The model features six different speed options, includes a sleep mode, and boasts a very wide 90-degree oscillation. It gives you all the features of a well-designed fan without a hefty cost.

If you're looking for something that's even more budget-friendly and has all the basic necessities of a bladeless fan, this model from Grelife is the one for you. It has three different modes, a sleek touch control, and it can cool up to 20 feet away. It's also designed to move easily from room to room.

The HealSmart Bladeless Standing Fan has 10 speed settings and a super-quiet noise level of under 60 hertz. It also has a 10-hour sleep timer, it automatically shuts off, and it features 90-degree oscillation, ensuring it fills every corner of the room with cool air. This model is also ridiculously sleek and stylish. At just over $100, it's definitely worth the price.

Compact and useful, the Conbola Desk Fan has the ability to cool you for up to nine hours on a single charge (it's thoughtfully designed with a rechargeable battery). The fan has three different speeds and can even be charged through the USB port on your laptop. It's available in three different finishes to match your aesthetic and has a colorful LED light that doubles as a desk lamp.

Super sleek and minimal, the Geek Aire Smart Oscillating Bladeless Fan is energy-efficient, has nine speeds, and oscillates at 90 degrees. It also has a convenient nightlight, an eight-hour timer, and detachable air tubes that are easy to clean. And for those who have a smart home, this fan is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa.

The LivePure Bladeless Vortex Fan is lightweight and easy to move around, and it has an ideal height and size for smaller spaces. With three different speeds and 45-degree oscillation, it can provide the cooling you desire without all the bells and whistles. Plus, it works quietly and can illuminate in four different colors thanks to its LED accent light.

Both a fan and HEPA air purifier, this option from Midea has plenty of features to choose from, including 12 speed settings, three modes, and customizable airflow to oscillate at 30, 60, or 120 degrees. It can cool up to 25 feet away and has a generous one-year warranty.

With up to 24 speeds, the Airmate Bladeless fan is definitely splurgeworthy. Able to cover a whopping 590 square feet, it's not only powerful but also has a low noise level. Additionally, it purifies your air with UV-C light and has a timer that can go up to 15 hours. Bonus: Its sleek and stylish design will be sure to complement any room in which it's placed.

The Lasko Bladeless Fan and Space Heater is ideal for those who want an option that's practical throughout the year. With its ability to cool or warm your living area, it's the ultimate versatile appliance. It has four different fan speeds and three heat settings. It's also simple to use with its remote control that operates its oscillation, functions, and power.

