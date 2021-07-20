The Best A/C Units to Buy on Amazon

When the heat of summer is on, few things bring more relief than a good air conditioner. And if you live in a particularly hot climate, then a high-quality, reliable A/C unit becomes absolutely critical.

Advertisement

With so many A/C units on the market, though, it can feel tough to find the right one for your budget, needs, and lifestyle. Here, we're highlighting the very best A/C units so you can spend less time sweating this summer and more time enjoying all that the season has to offer.

Best Value

This unit from Amazon Basics cools spaces up to 150 square feet and comes with a built-in filter that helps to keep your air fresh, clean, and cool. It features seven temperature settings, dual cooling and fan settings, and adjustable air direction for ultimate control.

Best Eco-Friendly Unit

The first window air conditioning unit to receive the Energy Star Most Efficient 2020 Certification, this A/C unit is easy on your energy bills while packing powerful cooling capabilities. The unit can cool rooms up to 350 square feet and it comes with its own app, so you can control it from anywhere using your phone. It's also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, making it that much smarter.

Best for Small Spaces

If you live in a small space but you want big cooling capabilities, then you'll love this unit from Black + Decker. Cooling up to 150 square feet, the unit can cool small spaces down to 65 degrees Fahrenheit. It also features a 24-hour timer, as well as a top-mounted LED display and an easy-to-clean filter.

Best for Large Spaces

With the ability to cool rooms up to 550 square feet, this compact unit is a great option for large spaces. It's also Energy Star-certified and comes with a washable air filter, a 24-hour timer, and temperature settings ranging from 61-88 degrees Fahrenheit.

Best Portable Unit

Wheels on this portable unit make it easy to move from one room to another, depending on where you need it most. All it requires is a standard window with a horizontal opening. It can cool rooms between 150-250 square feet and comes with a reusable filter, remote control, and 24-hour timer.