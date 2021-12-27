The 6 Best Humidifiers You Can Buy on Amazon Now

From refreshing dry skin to relieving cold and flu symptoms, there are endless reasons why you should buy a humidifier. As one of the ultimate ways to banish dry air, humidifiers add moisture back to your home when you need it the most, whether it's winter or allergy season. To help make your decision much easier, we found the best humidifiers on Amazon, below.

Best Overall

With whisper-quiet operation, you'll barely hear the Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier in action. Using cool mist and a 1.5-liter water tank, it provides dry air relief for up to 25 hours with high and low speed settings, a 360-degree mist nozzle, and automatic shut-off. It's perfect for small to medium-sized rooms, like bedrooms and nurseries. It also has an optional night light.

Best Dual Mist

Need a humidifier to get you through all the seasons? Pick a cool and warm mist humidifier like this option from Levoit. Packed with a 6-liter tank, built-in humidity sensor, timer setting, and essential oil tray, you can get the benefits of both cool and warm mists for up to 60 hours. It also has a remote control so you can manage your settings from afar.

Best for Desks

A humidifier might be a workspace essential you never knew you needed. This portable humidifier is extra compact and can be placed on your desk, by your bedside, or even in your car. This Geniani humidifier features an automatic shut-off, night light, and can be powered via a USB cord, so you can easily plug it into your laptop or computer while you work.

Best for Colds

If you caught a cold, feel one coming on, or you're struggling with allergies, opt for the Vicks Mini Filter-Free Cool Mist Humidifier. Paired with Vicks VapoPads, it can help temporarily relieve cold and flu symptoms like cough and congestion. With a 1.9-liter tank, it can be used for up to 20 hours and is a solid choice for small bedrooms and nurseries.

Best for Bedrooms

This 6-liter, ultrasonic, filterless option is a great humidifier for bedrooms and spaces of up to 500 square feet. With a runtime of up to 50 hours, its nearly silent cool mist can help make your room more comfortable when the air is dry. But that's not all — this humidifier has an essential oil tray to help you relax with a little aromatherapy before bed.

Best for Large Rooms

Ideal for living rooms and large spaces, this Elechomes humidifier can cover up to 755 square feet. With a 5.5-liter, top-fill water tank, you don't have to disassemble it or worry about spills every time you need a refill. Using ultrasonic technology, it has cool and warm mist outputs, three different levels, and up to 55 hours of runtime. For added convenience, it has a large LED display and remote control. This option needs replacement filters, but not to worry — they're affordable and easy to install.