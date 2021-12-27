The 6 Best Humidifiers You Can Buy on Amazon Now

By Pauline Lacsamana December 27, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

From refreshing dry skin to relieving cold and flu symptoms, there are endless reasons why you should buy a humidifier. As one of the ultimate ways to banish dry air, humidifiers add moisture back to your home when you need it the most, whether it's winter or allergy season. To help make your decision much easier, we found the best humidifiers on Amazon, below.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Overall

The Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier is a top choice for up to medium-sized rooms. With a cool mist and 1.5-liter water tank, it quietly relieves dry air for up to 25 hours. And if you need a night light, it checks off that box, too.

AMAZON

Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

$39.99

With whisper-quiet operation, you'll barely hear the Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier in action. Using cool mist and a 1.5-liter water tank, it provides dry air relief for up to 25 hours with high and low speed settings, a 360-degree mist nozzle, and automatic shut-off. It's perfect for small to medium-sized rooms, like bedrooms and nurseries. It also has an optional night light.

Best Dual Mist

Struggle with dry air throughout all the seasons? Try this warm and cool mist humidifier from Levoit. It has a large 6-liter tank, along with a built-in humidity sensor and essential oil tray, to provide up to 60 hours of warm and cool mist in any space. And if you love essential oils, it also comes with a remote to easily control your settings.

AMAZON

Levoit Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier With Remote

$89.99

Need a humidifier to get you through all the seasons? Pick a cool and warm mist humidifier like this option from Levoit. Packed with a 6-liter tank, built-in humidity sensor, timer setting, and essential oil tray, you can get the benefits of both cool and warm mists for up to 60 hours. It also has a remote control so you can manage your settings from afar.

Best for Desks

If your work from home space or office needs a little upgrade, add this portable, mini humidifier to your desk. Powered by a USB cord, you can conveniently plug it into your laptop or computer to add a soothing cool mist to the air while you work.

AMAZON

Geniani Portable Small Cool Mist Humidifier

$27.97

A humidifier might be a workspace essential you never knew you needed. This portable humidifier is extra compact and can be placed on your desk, by your bedside, or even in your car. This Geniani humidifier features an automatic shut-off, night light, and can be powered via a USB cord, so you can easily plug it into your laptop or computer while you work.

Best for Colds

Help temporarily relieve cold and flu symptoms or allergies with the Vicks Mini Filter-Free Cool Mist Humidifier. With a 1.9-liter tank (and paired with Vicks VapoPads), it can provide up to 20 hours of soothing cool mist.

AMAZON

Vicks Mini Filter-Free Cool Mist Humidifier

$39.01

If you caught a cold, feel one coming on, or you're struggling with allergies, opt for the Vicks Mini Filter-Free Cool Mist Humidifier. Paired with Vicks VapoPads, it can help temporarily relieve cold and flu symptoms like cough and congestion. With a 1.9-liter tank, it can be used for up to 20 hours and is a solid choice for small bedrooms and nurseries.

Best for Bedrooms

Want a low-maintenance humidifier for your bedroom? Try this Everlasting Comfort Cool Mist Humidifier, which doubles as an essential oil diffuser. It has a 6-liter tank and uses ultrasonic technology to quietly humidify up to 500 square feet of space for up to 50 hours.

AMAZON

Everlasting Comfort Cool Mist Humidifier and Essential Oil Diffuser

$72.95

This 6-liter, ultrasonic, filterless option is a great humidifier for bedrooms and spaces of up to 500 square feet. With a runtime of up to 50 hours, its nearly silent cool mist can help make your room more comfortable when the air is dry. But that's not all — this humidifier has an essential oil tray to help you relax with a little aromatherapy before bed.

Advertisement

Best for Large Rooms

Got a living room or large bedroom that needs a humidifier? Look no further than this Elechomes humidifier. It has a massive 5.5-liter, top-fill water tank and uses ultrasonic technology to disperse either cool or warm mist for up to 55 hours. It also has a large LED display and remote control.

AMAZON

Elechomes Wam and Cool Mist Humidifier

$99.99

Ideal for living rooms and large spaces, this Elechomes humidifier can cover up to 755 square feet. With a 5.5-liter, top-fill water tank, you don't have to disassemble it or worry about spills every time you need a refill. Using ultrasonic technology, it has cool and warm mist outputs, three different levels, and up to 55 hours of runtime. For added convenience, it has a large LED display and remote control. This option needs replacement filters, but not to worry — they're affordable and easy to install.

Advertisement

Pauline Lacsamana

Pauline Lacsamana

Pauline is Hunker’s Associate Commerce Editor. She covers all things home and shopping, whether it's the next must-have product launch or a roundup of the best home and decor sales. You can reach out to her at pauline.lacsamana@hunker.com.

Connect on LinkedIn
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy