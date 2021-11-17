The Best Mattress Toppers on Amazon

Whether you want the feel of a memory foam mattress without the high price tag or you simply want to make an old mattress feel like new again, mattress toppers are a simple, inexpensive way to breathe new life into your mattress. And thanks to the magic of the internet, you don't even have to leave your house to bring home an ultra-comfy topper to help you get the rest you deserve.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Here, we're highlighting the very best mattress toppers on Amazon, from cooling options for hot sleepers to plush down-filled and memory foam toppers to meet specific sleep needs.

Best Memory Foam

Memory foam mattresses are beloved for their ability to mold to your body's unique contours, but they can also cost thousands of dollars, making them inaccessible for many of us. Fortunately, this mattress topper offers the comfort of a memory foam mattress at a fraction of the cost. Featuring 2 inches of cooling gel memory foam and 2 inches of a soft quilted pillow top, this 4-inch topper can turn any mattress into an ultra-comfy and luxurious sleep haven.

Most Cooling

One of the potential drawbacks of memory foam mattresses and toppers is that the foam can retain heat, which poses a problem for hot sleepers. But this memory foam topper was specifically designed with hot sleepers in mind. Composed of a 1-inch copper ion base layer that promotes heat dissipation and a 2-inch layer of cooling gel memory foam, the topper offers the comfort of memory foam without the added heat.

Best Down

If you like the idea of sinking into a soft, fluffy cloud night after night, then you'll love this mattress topper. The topper's multi-layer construction includes a sturdy goose feather bottom layer topped with a soft and fluffy down-filled top layer for super plush comfort. And it's encased in a 300-count, 100% cotton shell, which is naturally soft and hypoallergenic.

Best Down Alternative

For anyone who likes the feel of down mattresses but doesn't want to use real down due to allergies or ethical reasons, this hotel-quality topper is a great option. The topper is overfilled with plush-down alternative fibers that are easy to sink into night after night. And if it starts to lose its fluffiness at any point, you can simply toss the topper in the dryer on low heat for 20 minutes to restore its soft and fluffy feel.

Best Machine Washable

Don't want to lug your topper to the dry cleaner every time it needs a refresher? Then add this machine-washable topper to your cart ASAP. In addition to being a cinch to clean, this extra-thick topper is incredibly comfortable. It's overfilled with a snow-down alternative and wrapped in 100% cotton for breathable, all-night comfort. It also features a 21-inch pocket, allowing it to easily tuck into most mattresses.