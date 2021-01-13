The Only Mattress Toppers We’ll Ever Recommend

Visit Page Image Credit: Coyuchi From editor-tested bedding to the latest in sleep tech, we've got everything you could ever need for better sleep. Welcome to New Year, New Sleep.

If you're looking to upgrade your sleep experience, consider a mattress topper. As the name suggests, a mattress topper sits atop your regular mattress to provide an extra layer of cushion and support. Mattress toppers serve multiple purposes, from increasing comfort and prolonging the life of your mattress to regulating temperature and reducing motion transfer. They come in all sorts of materials, like latex, memory foam, wool, and down, each with its own pros and cons. To help you find the right variety for you, we've gathered the best mattress toppers on the market for you to peruse. Get ready for some quality zzz's.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Choose from two firmness options with Avocado Green's organic latex and organic wool mattress topper. Each one includes two inches of latex rubber foam, sustainably created from the company's own rubber tree orchards, as well as moisture-wicking, antimicrobial, fire-retardant wool from their own sheep farms.

Advertisement

For Casper's mattress topper, two layers of premium latex foam and a plush top layer are combined for three inches of buoyant comfort. The foams are particularly breathable thanks to tiny pores that allow hot air to escape throughout the night. A luxurious add-on, it's especially useful for pain-ridden sleepers and those who are easily awakened by movement.

Advertisement

Crafted with Climate Beneficial wool sourced from northern California, Coyuchi's mattress topper is perfect for both hot and cold sleepers looking for temperature control. While wool naturally wicks away moisture to keep you dry and cool, it also warms up quickly and insulates the heat. On top of that, wool is hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, and resistant to dust mites.

Advertisement

A hotel-level bed is within reach with Helix's plush mattress topper. It's filled with Revoloft Cluster fiber, a material the brand developed to feel luxurious, deliver a high-loft balance, and remain resilient over time. Plus, breathable bamboo fabric reduces hot spots and keeps you cool throughout your sleep.

Advertisement

If the idea of sleeping on a fluffy cloud sounds appealing to you, look to Parachute's 550 fill power feather topper that adds three blissful inches to your bed. Its dual-chamber design ensures a snug, enveloping effect, while three-dimensional baffle box stitching maintains an even distribution of fill.

Advertisement

Parachute's down alternative topper is equally attractive and similarly made, but instead of feathers, it's filled with plush microfiber that's entirely hypoallergenic. The superfine material is engineered to mimic the warmth and fluffiness of natural down, so it's a worthy option for those looking for the same sensation for a lower price and without allergens.

Advertisement

Ideal for those who suffer back, neck, or shoulder pain, PlushBeds' natural Talalay latex topper is optimized for pressure point relief. The cushiony, elastic material is harvested from pure, sustainable sources so it's free from all toxins and the open-cell airflow design provides even heat distribution to keep you cool.

Advertisement

Saatva offers its organic cotton-wrapped mattress topper in three distinct materials. Graphite is a three-inch, cooling memory foam that contours to the body and limits motion transfer. All-natural Talalay latex is durable, hypoallergenic, and buoyant for total pressure point relief. High-density foam is supportive, medium-firm, and effective at evenly distributing body weight.

Three inches of Tempur-Pedic's revolutionary memory foam material will completely cradle your body, guaranteeing excellent pressure point relief and cushy comfort. The company's proprietary formulation adapts to your weight, shape, and temperature for a personalized result that is truly unmatched.

This mattress topper, which somehow manages to be both soft and supportive, will make you hate getting out of bed in the morning. You sink right into the duck down and feather combo (which has a 600 fill power for ultimate comfortability), and your body feels at ease immediately. It will transform the way you sleep. And as an added bonus, you never have to worry about those miscellaneous feathers getting loose and poking you when you're trying to get cozy.

Brooklinen's Down Alternative Topper doesn't attempt to replicate the duck feather filling of its counterpart. Instead, it has a microgel fill that creates a smooth and silky sensation that helps you feel cool all night long. Sleepers who run hot, this one is for you. We like that this version has a generously stretchy skirt, so the topper won't slip around during the night. Plus, there's a waterproof barrier at the bottom.