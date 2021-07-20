10 Walls With Sexy, Smart Details Seen on Instagram

When it comes to interior walls, it can be hard to decide what paint color to pick let alone what to hang on them. But we're seeing so many interesting things done with slats, panels, and board and batten on Instagram, maybe it's all about adding dimension and texture for something truly interesting versus keeping things flat. Here are some smart and stylish accent walls that gave our decor dreams a much needed reset.

1. This at-home office wall is Zoom background goals. Leah Alexander brought her client's vision to life with this bold detailed look in a rich charcoal and we're crushing on it hard.

2. There's no rule how big or small an accent wall has to be to do something unexpected with texture or paint. Take this pretty nook created Walk in the Parquet with some natural slats that creates a truly unique vanity or desk area in a bedroom.

3. This television gets the royal treatment on a teal wall with some clever wood slats in two different patterns by The Boardroom. The pieces around the screen are meant to be a skyline. It makes curling up on the couch and streaming something interesting feel extra special.

4. We love a cozy nursery corner where you can curl up with your little one for a bedtime read or bottle. So when we spotted this rich gray accent wall on Home and Ro's grid and how well the ivory surroundings worked with it, we had to share with every parent-to-be.

5. There's farmhouse and then there's Tara McKenna's extra fab farmhouse in Arizona. This living room made the most of a sky high ceiling by adorning the fireplace with a wall in a gorgeous gray that makes that stone mantel stand out and then some.

6. This tiny entryway was reimagined into a space that will stop anyone in their tracks with an unexpected paint pattern by All in a Day's Work. The origami style in black and white is just super cool. Pick your own palette and get your paint tape ready for this DIY.

7. What was once a somewhat bland space is transformed into an elegant home office with the addition of sophisticated paneling and a gorgeous green paint. We're loving the panel work on one wall, the gallery on the other and how the ceiling and built-in cabinets are the same color. Major gold stars to Kin and Kasa Home Design.

8. You could go with bright white walls and call it day, but adding an interesting board and batten pattern like this look (by Melissa Bowman) featured on We Are Wood Grain's feed makes this room next level chic. No need to add art when your walls are a work of art on their own.

9. Desert and Scandi styles collide in this cool and cozy living room favored by Stephanie Elsing. The combo of dark gray vertical panels with the rustic wood horizontal ones around the fireplace is textural perfection.

10. This unexpected accent wall packs a serious punch by The Board Room and Blessed Little Bungalow. The teal shade is a bold choice for a bedroom and we love it. Both the paint color and the pattern of the panels is one of a kind.