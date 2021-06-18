8 Beautiful Board and Batten Walls Seen on Instagram

Want to turn a ho-hum wall into something wow-worthy? We spotted some sensational ideas for board and batten walls while perusing Instagram. The style can work in basically any room of your home, from the entryway to the dining room to the bedroom. The good news is, you can try this weekend DIY and create your own wall with amazing results. In the meantime, here are some our favorite board and batten beauties for you to enjoy.

1. This pink paneling in the Kentucky farmhouse of Aeron Smith Westbrook is so sweet we're pretty sure you could try this in a powder room, kitchen, and nursery (as seen here). Because, why not add a little whimsy anywhere you want?

2. There's just about how board and batten can turn a simple white wall into a beautiful design element, right? Take this coastal bedroom look from Encompass Design, that proves mixing shades of white.

3. Another great accent wall idea that turns a pretty straightforward dining area into a place where parties need to happen. Melissa is documenting the dreamy DIY decor of her home at Lake and Lumber and we can't wait to see what she does next.

4. Moss green walls in a square board and batten pattern made this bathroom in Australia by Kate Walker Design stop us in our tracks. Goes to show you how the perfect combo of texture and color can create a true decor moment.

5. We're all about the rich forest green wainscoting in this gorgeous bathroom by Jenna Sue Design. Take a look at the before and after pics on her post to see the stunning transformation.

6. Talk about making an entrance. This entry way wall at the home of Jess Duhamel in Cleveland is a stunning way to greet guests. Even in white, it truly wows.

7. Carrie Waller with Dream Green DIY shows you exactly how to transform any accent wall with a painted board and batten treatment. Follow her step-by-step instructions here at Hunker.

8. The tone on tone look of this soft green bedroom featuring designs from Neptune Home is so relaxing, right? We also love the bonus shelf that is created by the wainscoting — it's the perfect place for photos and florals.