This Gilmore Girls-Themed Dollhouse Will Transport You to Stars Hollow

There's no doubt that the TV show ​Gilmore Girls​ has quite the cult following. Case in point: Even though it went off air in 2007, folks are still watching — and loving — the show. If you're one of those people, you just ​have​ to check out an adorable dollhouse we recently found on TikTok.

Created by user @pumpkintreeminis, the dollhouse is basically Stars Hollow in miniature form. Each room is designed to look like an iconic location from the show, including Rory's bedroom, Luke's diner, and Sookie's kitchen at the Dragonfly Inn.

What's more, the accuracy and attention to detail is stunning, something fans of the show will surely appreciate. As the content creator explains, "this project is taking so much time because every detail is accounted for."

For example, in another TikTok, they shared a closer look at Rory's bedroom. Here, you'll find a tiny version of one of Rory's many pro/con lists, as well as her saddle shoes. (So cute!) Meanwhile, in the kitchen at the Dragonfly Inn, you'll find a cookie jar that creator made with clay.

Unsurprisingly, the TikTok video showing an overview of the house has gone viral, earning more than 14,000 likes and counting. "As a lover of Gilmore room girls and tiny houses, this makes me very happy," commented one user. "This is soooo amazing! Lorelai would be so proud of you!" raved another person.

Needless to say, we're loving the creativity of this project. To keep up with @pumpkintreeminis' progress, be sure to follow them on TikTok.

