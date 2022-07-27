This House on Zillow Looks Like a Balloon About to Pop

In Inman, South Carolina, there's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom property with waterfront views. This description alone is pretty mundane, but trust us when we say this house is anything but.
Video of the Day
The expert Zillow-listing hunter on Instagram, @zillowgonewild, scours the real estate marketplace on the daily to share some of the wackiest houses that are for sale right now. They recently posted about this single-family home on Lake Bowen, with a rounded construction that makes it look like a bubble.
"Every time I look at it I [smile] and love it even more," @zillowgonewild writes in the post caption, and we feel similarly as we scroll through the Zillow listing. At first glance, you may think you're looking at a photo that's been taken with a fish-eye lens. The charmingly squat abode looks like something from a fairytale with its unique shape, narrow lower windows, mini second-floor balcony, and what looks to be a tiny tower at the top where you can enjoy some 360 views.
Built in 1977, this round house is definitely a fixer-upper that's posted for $650,000. "This is for sure a contractor or hand man's dream," reads the listing. The interior space offers 1,960 square feet, along with 73 feet of water frontage that includes a dock and a patio.
The post elicited some fun conversation in the comments, with the host of Celebrity Home Shopping on YouTube, @Samir, quipping, "This is the most important architecture of the 21st century." Others pointed out the fantastical absurdism of the house, drawing comparisons to Alice in Wonderland and one offering that it looks like Violet Beauregard from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. And in true social media fashion, some users even swooped in with jokes. "Me after eating at Chipotle," added @sarahd1324.
This rare find is still available for purchase, but it's sure to get snatched up soon. Either that, or it might just pop!