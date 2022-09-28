There's Now a Legit Hocus Pocus Cottage on Airbnb — and It's Bewitching

Some may think Halloween is just a bunch of hocus pocus, but this spooky Airbnb sure is not. ​Hocus Pocus​ graced our screens for the first time back in 1993, and now the long-awaited sequel is landing on Disney+ on September 30 — only 29 years in the making. The hype is real, and now you can live out your own fantasies as the Sanderson Sisters at the Hocus Pocus Cottage in Salem, Massachusetts. Only keep reading if you dare.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The bravest souls can run amok this spooky season at the cottage that has been recreated based on the movie franchise. The spellbinding house resides in the woods of Salem, and looks as if it has been stalled in time for the last 300 years.

Advertisement

Guests can step on the creaky floorboards, cast spells over the giant cauldron, and check out Winifred Sanderson's beloved spell book — but only crack it open if you're prepared to see the sisters in the flesh. There's even the iconic Black Flame Candle (virgins, beware!) among the ancient bookshelves, potions, and brooms.

Advertisement

"We all know that the Sanderson Sisters' story might not have ended when we turned to dust, nor did our shenanigans," said Kathy Najimy, who plays Mary Sanderson in the movies, in a statement from Airbnb. "What better way to celebrate the season than to host guests at the trio's historic haunt for a night they'll remember for years to come?"

Advertisement

If you haven't been sold on the idea yet (but you probably have been), in honor of this cottage, Airbnb will be making a donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem to support the success of the young people in the community.

Witches and warlocks can request to book a stay at the Hocus Pocus Cottage beginning on October 12 via Airbnb at $31 per night for an exclusive stay on October 20.