This $700K Chicago Zillow Listing Is Part House, Part Castle, and 100% Confusing

Who hasn't dreamt of living in a castle? Anyone who grew up watching Disney movies or reading fairy tales at bedtime has probably yearned for royalty at some point, with those grand towers of turrets, extravagant ballrooms, and limitless libraries. While most real-world castles reside in Europe, a castle in Chicago has just gone on the market via Zillow, and it's just waiting for someone intent on living out their medieval fantasies.

Shared by everyone's favorite Zillow listing curator, @zillowgonewild, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom castle was built in 1890 and can be yours for $669,999. It boasts three full levels of living space at 1,800 square feet, and sits on 3,125 square feet of land. Sandwiched tightly in a row of typical modern houses, the castle looks as if a spell has been set upon an average house by a sorceress.

As impressive as the exterior of the castle is, commenters on the @zillowgonewild post are quick to point out that the interiors don't have the same castle vibes. "Thine living room doth disappoint," offers @gweliky, with @realerikbartell adding, "Went to Medieval Times once ​eye roll emoji.​" Others draw comparisons between the castle's towers and the Tin Man from the Wizard of Oz. "[The] tin man lost his hats," jokes @christine.sachs.

While the inside could use some work to match the castle's facade, this listing is undeniably intriguing, and primed to be rescued by its knight in shining armor.