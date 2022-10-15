This Zillow Mansion in Beverly Hills Is a Fantasy Lover's Dream

‌House of the Dragon‌ superfans don't need to look any further for their next real estate investment, as a castle-inspired mansion in Beverly Hills has just gone on the market. Complete with a ‌Game of Thrones‌ Iron Throne, a ‌Harry Potter‌ "Apothecary Bar," and an ‌Alice in Wonderland‌ backyard, this is the ultimate dwelling for fantasy lovers of all stripes.

Recently promoted by Zillow fanatic @zillowgonewild, the house was designed by the renowned Robert Rivani and brought to life in 2009. It boasts the famed 90210 zip code and is nestled on 1.7 acres within the private Beverly Ridge Estates. Composed of seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and 15,200 square feet of wonder, Rivani crafted the house in the Italian Romanticism style mixed with modern conveniences.

In addition to its fantastical features, the home has a custom bar room, family room, expansive chef's kitchen with an island, a pool/spa, a basketball court, and a six-car subterranean garage. It also comes fully furnished for an easy move-in.

As always, the comments section of the @zillowgonewild post is filled with hot takes and quips riffing on the extravagant listing. "The owner's tenth birthday party at Medieval Times made quite an impression," writes one user. "This is a cautionary tale of why you can't have money and intense, but passing interests, at the same time," adds another.

So what's the asking price for this polarizing palace? Just a cool $150,000 a month to rent, but it's the next best thing to Hogwarts.