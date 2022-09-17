This House Listed on Zillow Has Its Very Own Diner

Have you ever wanted a 1950s diner in your home? What about an amphitheater? Or a classic car museum? If you answered yes to any of those questions, you're in luck. Zillow has just listed a 15-bedroom, 19-bathroom estate in Santa Claus, Indiana, with all of this and more. The catch? It's going for a cool $47,900,000.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Brought to our attention by Instagram user @zillowgonewild, this sprawling estate is located on 550 acres of rolling hills. The main home on the grounds is a log cabin that's been modeled after the classic lodges of the Grand Canyon and Yosemite National Park. It features charming architectural details such as timbered ceilings, picture windows, and a three-story-high authentic dry stack stone fireplace.

Advertisement

The guest quarters are known as "The Stables," with each guest suite named after Kentucky Derby winners from the nearby town, Churchill Downs. Just next to these Guest Quarters is the pool pavilion, gas fire pit, swimming pool, and tennis facility.

Advertisement

Close by is the 1950s diner, which is one of the more ridiculous offerings on the property. It can seat over 150 guests at a time, and is home to a Harley Davidson motorcycle stationed high above the center of the bar. Like any classic diner, this one has black and white checkered floors, music memorabilia covering the walls, plus red vinyl seats, booths, and tables. And of course each table has its own mini jukebox player.

Advertisement

As always, people are having fun cracking jokes about the listing in the comments section of @zillowgonewild's post, with @marytheona quipping, "If you host 25 barn weddings, 15 high school reunions, and 10 hunting camp parties a month it pays for itself in 15 years." User @iamjeremybe adds, "Architect: 'what style are you interested in?' Homeowner: 'ALL OF THEMMMMM.'"

Ostentatious? Yes. Over the top? Definitely. But for the right car-loving, diner-obsessed zillionaire, there really is no better place to call home.