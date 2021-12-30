8 of the Most Eye-Catching, Out-There Properties of 2021

With 2021 drawing to a close, it's time to reflect on some of the most eye-catching homes on the market — and on the internet — this past year.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

From mushroom-inspired exteriors to vagina-inspired tunnels (yes, you read that correctly), here's a roundup of a few 2021 real estate gems we won't forget any time soon.

1. $33M Mansion in Corona Del Mar, CA

This $33 million five-bedroom, 10-bathroom gem sits on over an acre of land nestled within a seaside town near Newport Beach in Southern California. Its 13,000 square feet is chock-full of ostentatious amenities, from three kitchen islands to an underground disco. ​Architectural Digest​​ released a video tour so you can see for yourself!

2. The Priciest Penthouse in Manhattan

This six-bedroom, full-floor penthouse at the top a 96-story skyscraper (one of the tallest in the world) is undeniably luxurious. But our reservations remain — is the bathtub view actually relaxing, or mildly terrifying? ​Architectural Digest​ released an inside look at the space, and it's clear from the jump that the views rule the day. Complete with seven full bathrooms, a library, a custom-built piano, and 240 feet of windows that provide 360-degree views of the Big Apple, it doesn't get much more glamorous than this.

3. The One in Bel Air, CA

"The One" in Bel Air, CA — touted as the most expensive home in the world — caused quite the stir this year when developer Nile Niami was forced to sell his incomplete 105,000-square-foot mega-mansion originally valued at $500 million due to accruing $100 million in debt. The property has a nightclub, bowling alley, cinema, spa, tennis court, and various swimming pools. Plus, there's a wine cellar fit for 10,000 bottles.

Advertisement

4. Cara Delevingne's "Adult Playhouse" in Los Angeles, CA

You had us at "vagina tunnel," Cara! Joining forces with architect Nicolò Bini, the model and movie star was able to bring her ​Alice in Wonderland "​adult playhouse" fantasies to life. This included the aforementioned tunnel plus a ball pit, wall of hats, lucite piano, Gucci wallpaper, and pink suede room that Cara calls "the pussy palace." She tells ​Architectural Digest​ in a video tour that each room has a different theme, making the entire estate a circus-like funhouse and ode to "vagina appreciation."

5. Greenhouse Home in Kongsberg, Norway

Who says you can't build a house inside a greenhouse? Architect Margit-Kristine Solibakke Klev did just that in a snowy patch of woods north of the small Norwegian town Kongsberg. Within a 38-foot-tall, 4,000-square-foot glass greenhouse by Danish company Drivadan, Margit and her husband built a large family home inspired by the traditional red barns of Norway. Featuring pink interiors with clay floors that contrast with the leafy green surroundings in the summer (and snowy landscape in the winter), this special property allows Margit to pursue her love of gardening year round.

6. Metal Tube Cabin in Nikola-Lenivets Art Park, Moscow

Designed for the Archstoyanie Festival at Nikola-Lenivets Art Park, architect Sergey Kuznetsov constructed this stainless steal cylindrical cabin on stilts to reflect its lush surroundings, contrasting the man-made with the natural. With an 11-foot diameter and 39 feet in length, Sergey set out to achieve the sense of a floating cabin with his design — and succeeded admirably. The inside boasts what you would normally expect from a cabin, plus a terrace for taking in the view.

Advertisement

7. 0 Winding Way, Malibu, CA

Situated within two private acres of land on the coveted coast of Malibu, this California dream home from architect Ed Niles offers panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, along with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a pool, guesthouse, and detached garage. The largely steel and glass home is almost entirely suspended above the ground by up to 16 feet — so as to not disturb the surrounding natural area.

8. Whimsical Tower House in Saugerties, NY

This trippy house is a work of art, fittingly built on a former rock quarry turned sculpture park in the Catskills. It was designed and built by renowned artist Jim Henson (creator of The Muppets) along with the home's original owner, John Kahn — an artist, engineer, and master set designer who was a long-time collaborator. Kahn used repurposed slate, copper, aircraft-grade aluminum, and redwood — as well as local wood and bluestone — to build this whimsical spectacle. With parapets, balconies, decks, a spiral staircase, and even a storage building made out of a railway car, this estate feels like a fairy tale come to life..