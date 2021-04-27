This $33M House Somehow Has a $1M Kitchen

Today in things we can't afford but also don't totally understand, there's a mansion on the market for a whopping $33M. ​Architectural Digest​ released a video tour of a Corona Del Mar, California home resting on an acre of land. You get views of the ocean in this five-bedroom, 10-bathroom gem, but it's all about the kitchen for us.

Described as, literally, a $1M kitchen, the space comes equipped with not one, not two, but ​three​ kitchen islands. How much prep space does one family need?

"If you're entertaining over 200 people, or an intimate group of guests, this is an entertainer's dream," realtor Logan Montgomery of Villa Real Estate says in the video. Oh, super casual.

There are also plenty of chandeliers. Somehow this feels like the perfect setting for a thriller/drama series, or is that just us?

Gagganeu appliances, a sub-zero fridge, and a Miele coffee maker are just a few of the amenities in the cook space. You can enjoy your food at a dining room table with views of the waves or a breakfast nook that looks bigger than my current living room.