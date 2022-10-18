The 6 Spookiest Addresses in America Right Now

With Halloween just around the corner, it's time to start planning your trick-or-treating routes to make the most out of the big day. Trick-or-treat strategizing is an art form that can be taken in a few different directions: targeting the neighborhoods with the best candy reputation, going to houses with the coolest Halloween decorations, or finding densely populated areas to be more efficient. But what about hitting up streets with the spookiest names?
Video of the Day
Opendoor has already thought this through for us, having just released a list of homes across the country with the creepiest addresses. And guess what? They're all for sale right now, too. From a classic red four-bedroom on Ghost Dance Drive in Castle Rock, Colorado, to a four-bedroom with a stoney facade on Dark Horse Lane in Buda, Texas, these addresses are perfect for homebuyers with a penchant for the spooky.
Check out Opendoor's full list of creepy addresses below: