6 Scary Movie Towns That Are Actually Great Places to Live IRL

Just because a town was featured in a scary movie doesn't mean it's a spooky place to live. It's quite the contrary actually, according to Realtor.com's resident murder homes enthusiast Clare Trapasso.

The following six communities boast a ton of wonderful qualities if you're searching for a place to call home — but they also earn extra points if you're a Halloween movie fanatic. From ​Hocus Pocus​ to ​The Blair Witch Project​, the movies that took place in these towns are just as iconic as the actual place.

And even if you aren't in the market for a new house, you may want to add these cities to your bucket list of places to visit — especially in October.

1. St. Helens, OR

St. Helens, Oregon, is home to Disney's ​Halloweentown​, and the town transforms into its very own eerie community each October, full of haunted tours, costume contests, and even its very own Great Pumpkin. Aside from just the Disney classic, the town was also the filming location for the first ​Twilight​ movie, despite the film taking place in Forks, Washington. Just 30 minutes north of Portland, the community resides on the Columbia River with housing costs averaging $399,900, according to Realtor.com.

2. Salem, MA

You may know Salem as the hub of the historical Salem Witch Trials, but for the Hollywood buffs, it's also the home of the Halloween flick, ​Hocus Pocu​s. Despite the town's creepy history, tourists flock to this town just 16 miles north of Boston every autumn. And this year, the film is even more relevant as the long-awaited ​Hocus Pocus​ sequel hits Disney+ on September 30. Homes in this spooky city average around $539,450, as reported by Realtor.com.

3. Edgartown and Oak Bluffs, MA

While not quite a Halloween film, although definitely terrifying in its own way, ​Jaws​ was filmed off the coast of this Martha's Vineyard community. The town flaunts stunning beaches, delicious seafood, and quaint villages — not to mention some jaw-dropping sunset views. According to Realtor.com, homes in this town average around $2.97 million.

4. Toms River, NJ

Even though ​The Amityville Horror​ is set in Amityville, New York, most fans don't know that the movie was actually filmed on the waterfront of Toms River, New Jersey. Scarily enough, the movie is based off of real-life events, but despite such a bone-chilling film, you'll forget about all the horrors when you see the beautiful waterfront views. The median home price in Toms River averages around $369,000, as stated on Realtor.com.

5. Gaithersburg, MD

​The Blair Witch Project​ was set in the Black Hills Forest of Burkittsville, Maryland (previously known as Blair), but the iconic horror flick was filmed in Seneca Creek State Park in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Even as the hub to such an eerie film, the city boasts a large tech scene, beautiful parks, and cultural art centers. According to Realtor.com, the median listing price for homes in this city is $525,000.

6. Sleepy Hollow, NY

Sleepy Hollow, New York, is anything but sleepy. This historic town hit the spotlight after Washington Irving wrote ​The Legend of Sleepy Hollow​ and Tim Burton produced the gothic horror film, ​Sleepy Hollow​. The charming town holds many Halloween events each year, is littered with quaint parks, and is rich with history. As reported by Realtor.com, average homes cost around $899,000.