This Is How Much the Homes From Your Favorite TV Shows Would Actually Cost

How many times have you watched a movie or TV show that features gorgeous interiors and thought to yourself, "Wow, what a nice home. I wonder how much it costs?" Well, La Jolla realtors did some research, and even though these homes are fictional, they've figured out just how much a similar place in each area would go for — just in case you're looking to move and live out your own Hollywood dreams.
Video of the Day
Coming in at the highest value is a five-bedroom, five-bathroom Bel-Air mansion, similar to the iconic home in Fresh Prince of Bel-Air at $9,000,000. Tied for second is a six-bedroom home in the suburbs of Chicago, like the one in Home Alone, and a stunning five-bedroom Victorian house in San Francisco akin to the Tanner residence in Full House.
A similar New York City apartment featured in Friends goes for about $2,000,000 (we all knew this one was too good to be true), and if you're looking for a home under one million dollars, you could think about the Twilight house in Forks, Washington, where a home will run at about $305,000.
Other homes under a million dollars include Max and Dani's Salem, Massachusetts, home in Hocus Pocus ($520,000), the Dursley's home in the Harry Potter franchise ($615,000), and Carrie Bradshaw's Upper East Side apartment in Sex and the City ($700,000).
Check out the full list below:
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Bel-Air, Los Angeles, California
Five-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion
$9,000,000
Home Alone
Winnetka, Illinois
Six-bedroom, five-bathroom family house
$3,500,000
Full House
Lower Pacific Heights, San Francisco, California
Five-bedroom, four-bathroom three-story Victorian house
$3,500,000
The Holiday
Holmbury St Mary, Surrey, England
Two-bedroom cottage
$2,450,000
Friends
Manhattan, New York
Two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment
$2,000,000
Sex and the City (Carrie's Apartment)
Upper East Side, Manhattan, New York
One-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment
$700,000
Harry Potter (Dursley House)
Surrey, England
Three-bedroom, two-bathroom house
$615,000
Hocus Pocus (Max and Dani's House)
Salem, Massachusetts
Three-bedroom, two-bathroom house
$520,000
The Notebook
Seabrook, South Carolina
Five bedroom, five-bathroom house
$480,000
Twilight (Charlie's house)
Forks, Washington
Two-bedroom, one-bathroom house
$305,000
While these homes are fictional, who's to say you can't live like your favorite on-screen characters. Hey, we can dream.