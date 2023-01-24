This Is How Much the Homes From Your Favorite TV Shows Would Actually Cost

January 24, 2023
How many times have you watched a movie or TV show that features gorgeous interiors and thought to yourself, "Wow, what a nice home. I wonder how much it costs?" Well, La Jolla realtors did some research, and even though these homes are fictional, they've figured out just how much a similar place in each area would go for — just in case you're looking to move and live out your own Hollywood dreams.

Coming in at the highest value is a five-bedroom, five-bathroom Bel-Air mansion, similar to the iconic home in ‌Fresh Prince of Bel-Air‌ at $9,000,000. Tied for second is a six-bedroom home in the suburbs of Chicago, like the one in ‌‌Home Alone,‌‌ and a stunning five-bedroom Victorian house in San Francisco akin to the Tanner residence in ‌‌Full House.

A similar New York City apartment featured in ‌Friends‌ goes for about $2,000,000 (we all knew this one was too good to be true), and if you're looking for a home under one million dollars, you could think about the ‌Twilight‌ house in Forks, Washington, where a home will run at about $305,000.

Other homes under a million dollars include Max and Dani's Salem, Massachusetts, home in ‌Hocus Pocus‌ ($520,000), the Dursley's home in the ‌Harry Potter‌ franchise ($615,000), and Carrie Bradshaw's Upper East Side apartment in ‌Sex and the City‌ ($700,000).

Check out the full list below:

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Bel-Air, Los Angeles, California

Five-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion

$9,000,000

Home Alone

Winnetka, Illinois

Six-bedroom, five-bathroom family house

$3,500,000

Full House

Lower Pacific Heights, San Francisco, California

Five-bedroom, four-bathroom three-story Victorian house

$3,500,000

The Holiday

Holmbury St Mary, Surrey, England

Two-bedroom cottage

$2,450,000

Friends

Manhattan, New York

Two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment

$2,000,000

Sex and the City (Carrie's Apartment)

Upper East Side, Manhattan, New York

One-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment

$700,000

Harry Potter (Dursley House)

Surrey, England

Three-bedroom, two-bathroom house

$615,000

Hocus Pocus (Max and Dani's House)

Salem, Massachusetts

Three-bedroom, two-bathroom house

$520,000

The Notebook

Seabrook, South Carolina

Five bedroom, five-bathroom house

$480,000

Twilight (Charlie's house)

Forks, Washington

Two-bedroom, one-bathroom house

$305,000

While these homes are fictional, who's to say you can't live like your favorite on-screen characters. Hey, we can dream.

