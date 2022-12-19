The 10 Coolest Modern Bed Frames on the Market

With modern design's focus on clean lines, geometric inspiration, and functionality, there are few styles more suited for bed frames. They're sleek and minimalist, bringing a modern bedroom together without stealing the show and often providing unexpected benefits, like under-bed storage.

A modern bed frame is the no-nonsense approach to designing your perfect bedroom and gives you plenty of opportunities to get creative with the surrounding elements, including bedside tables, light fixtures, and art. And though often simple in approach, modern bed frames can still be beautiful, with some artful designs and innovative touches. To help you get started or perhaps round out your search, here are the 10 best modern bed frames you can buy online today.

The 10 Best Modern Bed Frames

This AllModern bed frame is Scandinavian-inspired, bringing organic elements to a streamlined design. The frame is crafted out of oak and is available in three colors: deep walnut, classic black, and bright white.

If you're looking for something a little more artful, this bed frame from CB2 has some incredibly special details. The headboard is covered in faux mohair and subtly curves around the top of the bed for a wingback look, giving this frame a unique shape, and it's finished off with faux leather piping. The frame is deep black and pairs excellently with marble side tables and modern gold-accented light fixtures.

One of the most talked-about bed frames of the past few years is this low-profile model from Floyd, which is loved as much for its durability and customization options as it is for its ability to complement just about any room. The modular wood platform bed frame is available in three wood types with the option to add on a headboard and under-bed storage. This frame has over 800 five-star ratings, with many shoppers complimenting the clean design and sturdy build.

This bed frame from Urban Outfitters offers a few unique elements while still maintaining that sleek, simplistic look. The contrast between the soft curves and sharp angles of the headboard makes this a standout piece, and the two basic wood colors, black and natural, ensure that all eyes are drawn to the clean lines.

While clean designs and straight lines are popular in the modern style, you don't have to forfeit comfort for the look. This tufted bed frame from West Elm is an excellent example of how cozy elements can be implemented in modern pieces, with the frame bringing together popular geometric designs and comfort through a grid-tufted headboard. And not only is this frame ultra cushy but it also includes practical features, like built-in under-bed storage.

If you like a little midcentury with your modern, consider this frame from Target. The Daphne upholstered bed from the retailer's Mr. Kate collection features a channel tufted headboard and gold accents. One shopper noted that the headboard's upholstery is "soft and inviting" while another added, "The color and style are beautiful."

From afar, this headboard might look similar to the option from Urban Outfitters, with a rounded headboard and black finish, but upon closer inspection, you'll find remarkable details. The tall, half-circle headboard is inlaid with rattan in an intricate pattern. Thanks to the dark finish, it's a detail you're drawn to but never overwhelmed by. And as a nice bonus, this frame is made of FSC-certified solid mahogany and natural rattan.

If you're wanting something a little more budget friendly, IKEA is an excellent place to start your search. Given the brand's Scandinavian origins, it's no surprise the retailer has a number of modern bed frames. We love the Songesand, which is available in two colors and is incredibly affordable, with the queen-size bed frame ringing up at just over $200.

If we're talking functionality, this bed frame from Article can't be beat. Designed of natural, solid wood, the Nera bed frame features an impressive chevron-patterned headboard that extends beyond the width of the bed and includes two built-in side tables. Each table includes a soft-close drawer and a hole in the back for wires, allowing you to charge your phone overnight without the messy look.

It's no surprise we're seeing this Burrow bed frame everywhere right now. Select from light or dark wood and whether you'd like to add a wooden or fabric headboard. The solid hardwood frame, heavy-duty slats, secure hardware, and nontoxic finish ensure this bed will be with you for years to come. Plus, its simple and timeless look will never go out of style.