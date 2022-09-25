Is Burrow's Chorus Bed Frame as Easy-to-Assemble as It Seems?

When it came time for me to upgrade my bed frame, I knew I wanted something that would withstand the test of time — both in terms of function and fashion. My goal was to find a frame I could keep for many years to come, no matter how my decor tastes change, and I also wanted one that would be easy to install. I found exactly what I was looking for in Burrow's Chorus Bed, which is customizable but not overly complex.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

(While I did receive Burrow's Chorus Bed for free, all of the following thoughts and opinions expressed below are my own and are not influenced by Burrow in any way.)

What Is the Chorus Bed?

Created by modern furniture brand Burrow, the Chorus Bed was designed to be sturdy and straightforward. It comes in three different sizes — full, queen, and king — and is customizable in terms of the wood frame finishes (oak or walnut) and headboard options. You can opt for no headboard, a wood headboard in the aforementioned finishes, or a scratch- and stain-resistant fabric headboard in heather charcoal, papyrus, or stone gray.

Advertisement

Chorus Bed Specs

Chorus Bed Specs (Queen) Length 85 inches Width 63 inches Height (no headboard) 14.5 inches Height with mattress 23 inches Height with headboard 40.5 inches Space under bed 7.5 inches

There is 7.5 inches of space underneath the frame, in case you're looking to store things there, while the frame and mattress go up to 23 inches. With the headboard, the full height is 40.5 inches. For a queen size, the dimensions are 85 inches by 63 inches by 14.5 inches (without a headboard).

Advertisement

I opted for the walnut bed frame with a matching headboard in the queen size, which came out to $1,395. If you choose to go without a headboard, the price drops to $895. A full size is at least $795, while a king is a minimum of $1,095. Either way, shipping is free on every single order.

Advertisement

In terms of the design, the Chorus Bed is made of solid hardwood and features clean lines, Japanese-inspired joinery, minimalistic hardware, a headboard that actually attaches to the frame, and linchpin legs that match the frame's wood finish. The wood itself is truly the star of the show — and it is sourced from sustainably managed forests.

Advertisement

Plus, the Chorus Bed is meant to be easy to assemble. "All you do is attach the rails to the legs, slip the slats over the posts, screw on the headboard, and voilà: you just made the bed," reads the product description.

My Experience

I've used the Chorus Bed for several weeks now and am happy to report that the frame is exactly as described. I love the clean, uncomplicated style, which is something I look for in bedroom furniture in particular (since I want that room to be calming and all). You can also tell that the piece is high-quality by how weighty the solid hardwood parts are.

Advertisement

Image Credit: Anna Gragert See More Photos

I had a pleasant experience assembling the bed and was surprised that it could be done with no added tools and in only a handful of steps, which were listed on a piece of paper that came with the product. The frame and headboard are built so they can easily be secured together with hand screws, while the legs lock the rails together and serve as anchors for the wood slats that support the mattress. You can tell that the frame was thoughtfully designed by how perfectly everything fits together.

Advertisement

The most difficult part of the assembly process wasn't even putting the frame together — it was getting the entire piece, which came in three carefully packaged boxes, up a flight of stairs and into my apartment. However, I don't think this can be avoided, since that amount of solid hardwood is always going to be heavy. I'd just make sure that you have a buddy to help you carry everything to where it needs to go.

Advertisement

I also appreciated how a majority of the packaging was cardboard that could easily be recycled. There were a few pieces of thin black cloth, which were used to separate the wood pieces, but those could be reused when you package items in the future for shipping or moving.

Chorus Bed Pros

To sum everything up, here are my favorite parts about the Chorus Bed experience:

Simple, timeless design

Sturdy construction

Customizable

Easy to assemble

The wood is sourced from sustainably managed forests

No additional tools needed for assembly

Straightforward, easy assembly instructions

Free shipping

A majority of packaging can be recycled

Chorus Bed Cons

The only con I can think of is the weight of the frame, but that is to be expected based on the solid hardwood material. To make it easier to carry, the company did ship the frame and headboard in three separate boxes.

Overall

If you're looking for a beautifully designed, unfussy bed frame that is actually easy to install, I would highly recommend Burrow's Chorus Bed. While I can't attest to the fabric headboard, I do love the wood one I have and how it was designed to attach to the frame. It's exactly what sweet dreams are made of.