The Search Is Over — Here, 10 Kitchen Pendant Light Ideas to Complete You (And Your Space)

Much like the finishing touch of a necklace, a pendant can beautify and complete the look of your culinary space. Which explains why kitchen pendant lighting has quickly become a go-to for in-the-know designers everywhere. And now that this fixture is so popular, the selection has simply exploded.

To help narrow down your options, there are a couple of things to consider. Where do you want to hang your pendant lights? This will determine the size and drop (or height) of each fixture. What design styles are you drawn to? Choose lights that enhance and solidify the look of your kitchen, such as rustic, midcentury, or bohemian.

No matter what your aesthetic is, we're here with a roadmap so you can better navigate this crazy world otherwise known as kitchen pendant lighting. And after absorbing all of this luminous inspo, find out where you can score the coolest fixtures around.

10 Kitchen Pendant Light Ideas

1. Give your pendants the spotlight.

What is one definitive spot designers choose for kitchen pendant lighting? Of course it's above the island. This central hub can be expansive, and the area above it roomy, so this is the perfect opportunity for light fixtures to act as a focal point. The pros at Jean Stoffer Design completed this gorgeous culinary space with modern pendants, which look seamless.

2. Shed some light on your sink.

The sink is another ideal spot to hang a pendant light. It will deliver more illumination to your dishwashing station, where you likely spend a lot of time — and it works perfectly as a finishing accent. In this kitchen designed by Shea of Studio McGee, a single brass pendant light with an exposed bulb is exactly what this farmhouse sink needed.

3. Add a pop of color.

Whether you're a maximalism lover or a minimalist who's looking for a little extra something something, colorful pendants are certainly a good call. They'll add funk, warmth, and truly set your space apart.

4. Hang vintage-style lights for a throwback look.

Kitchen pendant lighting is a wonderful way to incorporate vintage style into your cook space. Looking especially flawless in farmhouse designs, these lantern-style pendants selected by the team at Savvy Interiors almost feel like they've been pulled from another era.

5. Go oversize.

Bring the drama with an extra-large pendant light. Opt for a matte metal or neutral rattan to bring emphasis to the fixture without taking away from the rest of the room.

6. Don’t shy away from whimsical fixtures.

For a dose of whimsy in your culinary headquarters, look no further than patterned, sizable, or artistic kitchen pendant lighting. These fixtures can serve as works of art in their own right, as demonstrated by this trio of gleaming pendants spotted in a kitchen designed by Leclair Decor. The brass beauties look appropriately fanciful amid bohemian touches.

7. Experiment with a linear pendant.

Add an extra dose of sleekness to your modern space with a luxe wooden light like this one from Perigold. A linear pendant will allow you to distribute light across the room without needing multiple fixtures.

8. Opt for an extra-long drop with high ceilings.

Dealing with sky-high ceilings? Kitchen pendant lighting can bring those heights down to earth, acting as an anchor. Look for fixtures with a long drop, like the copper pendants suspended above the island showcased in this space designed by deVOL Kitchens.

9. Globe-style pendants are a classic choice.

We're here to tell you that you pretty much can't go wrong with globe-style kitchen pendant lighting. This type of fixture works with myriad styles, from minimalist to modern, and certainly in midcentury-inspired spaces. Globe lights were a common feature during the era, and they look particularly distinctive in this retro, yet modern kitchen designed by Marie and Emily of M. Elle Design.

10. Get sculptural with it.

You can't go wrong with a fixture that doubles as a sculpture. This linear beauty from Rejuvenation will add an unexpected touch to your kitchen island that will certainly be a conversation starter.

Where to Buy Kitchen Pendant Lighting

Hunting down kitchen pendant lighting can feel overwhelming, but you can narrow the search by checking out a few of our top destinations.

​AllModern​: To score incredible deals on kitchen pendant lighting, head to this online destination. Sure, you'll find modern styles here, but you'll discover bohemian, midcentury, and transitional choices as well.

​Restoration Hardware​: For strong, sturdy styles with a clear point of view, look to Restoration Hardware for your kitchen pendant lighting.

​Anthropologie​: It's perfectly OK to get a bit whimsical with your kitchen lighting — we fully support tassels, macrame, and even coconut shells — and that's when you head to Anthropologie.

​L'Aviva Home​: This is your one-stop shop for curated, ultramodern kitchen pendant lighting. You're guaranteed to love the copper, glass, and oh-so-hip geometric styles.

​McGee & Co.​: The powerhouse design team Syd and Shea McGee have branched out into the chicest home decor around, and that includes amazing pendant lights. For a modern farmhouse (or just plain modern) look for your kitchen, their pendant varieties are a sure thing.