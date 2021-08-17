15 Obsession-Worthy Farmhouse Kitchen Sinks

August 17, 2021
So you've been dreaming of a farmhouse kitchen sink? Well, you're certainly not alone. With their deep basins, bonus accessory kits, and high quality materials, these sinks are just as functional as they are beautiful.

When you're crafting a farmhouse style home, updating this kitchen fixture is one of the easiest ways to master the look. The best part is you can perfectly customize your kitchen to your lifestyle by picking your sink's material, basin number, mount style, and more.

So without further ado, here are 15 drool-worthy farmhouse sinks that will make you instantly obsessed.

1. Nantucket Sinks Ceramic Farmhouse Kitchen Sink, $748.15

The high back-splash and vintage-inspired shape make this heat, stain, scratch, and rust resistant sink a true winner.

2. Sinkology Apron Front 36-in x 18-in Crisp White Single Bowl Kitchen Sink, $499

Perfect for even the biggest of families, this super sleek farmhouse sink is a classic staple.

3. Glacier Bay All-in-One Apron-Front Stainless Steel Workstation Sink with Accessory Kit, $329

This single bowl workstation sink boasts a sliding accessory set, including a cutting board, colander, and drying rack.

4. Kraus Bellucci Flat Apron Front Kitchen Sink with CeramTek, $958.41

This artfully crafted Italian sink utilizes a nanotechnology engineered quartz granite composite material for ultimate durability. The roomy single bowl is perfect for washing large pots and trays.

5. Vigo Oxford Farmhouse Kitchen Sink with Faucet, $669.90

The sturdy stainless steel design is backed with SoundAbsorb technology to reduce noise. Also included is the faucet, soap dispenser, basin rack, drying rack, and cutting board.

6. Rejuvenation Atlas Farmhouse Sink With Drain Board, $2,200

This cast iron wall-hung sink does not mess around when it comes to style and function. This stunner will make a subtle statement in any kitchen.

7. NBI Drainboard Sinks Single Bowl Double Drainboard Farmhouse Sink Reproduction Model, $799

Calling all true midcentury lovers. The oversized drainboards on both sides of the sink leave loads of room for dish racks or food prep stations. The details, including the integrated soap dish, are impeccable.

8. Elkay Burnham White Fireclay Double Bowl Drop-In Farmhouse Apron Kitchen Sink, $339

With its handcrafted fireclay, porcelain glaze, and deep double bowls, it's no surprise Elkay is America's no. 1 selling kitchen sink company.

9. Ruvati Verona Workstation Farmhouse Kitchen Sink, $399

This single basin stainless steel kitchen sink includes a wooden cutting board made of African mahogany, which is not only rich and beautiful, but also handles water very well.

10. Native Trails NativeStone Farmhouse Kitchen Sink, $1,416

This cement-blend sink is pretty breathtaking. It will look just as gorgeous whether you show off its concrete apron-front or install it behind your cabinetry.

11. Native Trails Farmhouse Apron Kitchen Sink, $1,143.75

This smaller version of the above sink makes the desirable farmhouse look available for those with even the most compact of kitchens.

12. DeerValley Double Basin Farmhouse Kitchen Sink, $319.99

This textured sink will make any house feel like a quaint and warm countryside home.

13. Nantucket Sinks Shabby Green Farmhouse Double Basin Fireclay Sink, $1,257.90

This rustic beauty features a hand done artistic finish, making each one slightly unique. Score this sink in a powder blue or sweet light grey as well.

14. Kohler Elmbrook Cast Iron Single Bowl Farmhouse Apron Front Kitchen Sink in Biscuit, $699

The creamy-off white color makes this simplistic design look so special against a stark white kitchen countertop.

15. Kraus Double Basin Farmhouse Sink with Accessories, $449.95

The 60/40 split basin with two bottom grids will optimize the room in your sink like never before.

