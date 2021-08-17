15 Obsession-Worthy Farmhouse Kitchen Sinks

So you've been dreaming of a farmhouse kitchen sink? Well, you're certainly not alone. With their deep basins, bonus accessory kits, and high quality materials, these sinks are just as functional as they are beautiful.

Advertisement

When you're crafting a farmhouse style home, updating this kitchen fixture is one of the easiest ways to master the look. The best part is you can perfectly customize your kitchen to your lifestyle by picking your sink's material, basin number, mount style, and more.

So without further ado, here are 15 drool-worthy farmhouse sinks that will make you instantly obsessed.

The high back-splash and vintage-inspired shape make this heat, stain, scratch, and rust resistant sink a true winner.

Perfect for even the biggest of families, this super sleek farmhouse sink is a classic staple.

This single bowl workstation sink boasts a sliding accessory set, including a cutting board, colander, and drying rack.

Advertisement

This artfully crafted Italian sink utilizes a nanotechnology engineered quartz granite composite material for ultimate durability. The roomy single bowl is perfect for washing large pots and trays.

The sturdy stainless steel design is backed with SoundAbsorb technology to reduce noise. Also included is the faucet, soap dispenser, basin rack, drying rack, and cutting board.

This cast iron wall-hung sink does not mess around when it comes to style and function. This stunner will make a subtle statement in any kitchen.

Calling all true midcentury lovers. The oversized drainboards on both sides of the sink leave loads of room for dish racks or food prep stations. The details, including the integrated soap dish, are impeccable.

Advertisement

With its handcrafted fireclay, porcelain glaze, and deep double bowls, it's no surprise Elkay is America's no. 1 selling kitchen sink company.

This single basin stainless steel kitchen sink includes a wooden cutting board made of African mahogany, which is not only rich and beautiful, but also handles water very well.

This cement-blend sink is pretty breathtaking. It will look just as gorgeous whether you show off its concrete apron-front or install it behind your cabinetry.

This smaller version of the above sink makes the desirable farmhouse look available for those with even the most compact of kitchens.

Advertisement

This textured sink will make any house feel like a quaint and warm countryside home.

This rustic beauty features a hand done artistic finish, making each one slightly unique. Score this sink in a powder blue or sweet light grey as well.

The creamy-off white color makes this simplistic design look so special against a stark white kitchen countertop.

The 60/40 split basin with two bottom grids will optimize the room in your sink like never before.