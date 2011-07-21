25 of the Best Colors to Pair With Mint Green

If you're bored with using the same neutral colors in your home, consider mint green your new go-to. While it adds levity and personality, it remains subtle enough to feel serene and calming, making it a great choice for any room in the house, from the bedroom to the kitchen. It may also surprise you that the pastel hue is available in many different shades. But the real challenge? Finding accent colors to complement your palette.

Fortunately, mint green pairs well with a wide range of hues. In fact, we've rounded up 25! Keep scrolling for some of our favorite color ideas that prove light green is far from a one-trick pony.

1. Crisp White

For a crisp, clean look, pair mint bathroom cabinetry with white walls and countertops. This retro sanctuary by Lindsey Lane Design is a perfect example of keeping things light and airy, while still grounding the entire space with bold bathroom flooring.

2. Classic Black

To give mint green walls or cabinets a more contemporary look, use black as the main accent color. Black contrasts with the soft, cool tones of mint and provides a sleek edge to the overall design. Here, Martha O'Hara Interiors incorporates the classic hue with the help of hardware, lighting, and a graphic floor tile that elevates a cheerful and sophisticated laundry room.

3. Creamy Beige

If you prefer a neutral shade that's less stark than white and less dramatic than black, opt for a mix of cool mint green with a creamy beige hue. The color combination looks casual yet still works well with traditional style, as seen in this dreamy bedroom by Nina Liddle Design.

4. Soft Lavender

Like mint, lavender is a soothing color that creates a calm and serene environment. This space from Bella Mancini is a perfect example of the two pastel colors coming together to create a room full of interest without feeling busy or overwhelming. Wanna mix it up? Reverse the approach used in this room and opt for mint green furniture with lavender painted trim and doors instead.

5. Retro Aqua

If you prefer something a little more retro, pair your mint green walls with teal accents. The color combo has a '50s or '60s vibe, and works well in a kitchen that features vintage appliances. This charming cook space by 22 Interiors is the perfect roadmap to pulling off the look without it feeling dated or cheesy, thanks to modern floor tiles and a contemporary, geometric backsplash.

6. Golden Tan

Tan is an ideal contrast to mint green, thanks to a warm tone that brings balance and sophistication (even to a kid's room!) as seen in this charming space designed by Mandarina Studio. While the wallpaper selection skews more neutral, the accent trim on the window treatments and textiles brings in a sunnier tone that feels both vibrant and subtle.

7. Mustard Yellow

Take notes from this breakfast nook designed by Marion Alberge and pair mint green cabinets with mustard yellow upholstery. Here, the luxe seating grounds the light and airy space, adding depth and contrast, while a pink pendant light adds a playful note.

8. Forest Green

Tone-on-tone color ideas have been all the rage lately, as proven by this verdant woodland nursery belonging to Camille from Planning Pretty. She paired the mint green crib and ceiling with light grayish-green walls and dark green drapery. The contrast of using three shades of green resulted in a unique design that feels both stylish and serene.

9. Blush Pink

We'll find any way to incorporate blush pink in a bathroom, but the combination of these two pastel hues is truly unparalleled. Lauren Leonard Interiors keeps it simple, opting for mint green cabinets with a rosy-colored bath mat and matching hand towels — proof that the (design) magic lives in the details.

10. Steel Gray

Kristina Crestin utilizes a steel gray countertop and sleek stainless appliances to temper the minty green shade used throughout this compact laundry room, and we're into it. One of our favorite bits? The matching pendant light — it emphasizes the soft pastel shade and makes the whole space feel light and airy.

11. Burnt Orange

Fashion designer Tim Labenda's oh-so-chic bedroom matches mint walls to Gucci's Heron wallpaper and the result is simply stunning. The burnt orange bedding brings out the rust-colored hue in the mural, making the whole room feel balanced and cohesive.

12. Navy Blue

This powder room by Digs Design Company feels both elegant and playful. To recreate the look in your own home, pair a mint green mirror with a navy blue and mint wallpaper pattern, and juxtapose a traditional console sink with modern bathroom lighting.

13. Sunny Yellow

Sunny yellow and mint green shades make this laundry room designed by D2 Interieurs feel like a breath of fresh air. In an effort to weave the cabinet color throughout the entire space, the same hue was used for the window trim, ceiling, baseboards, and overhead vintage lighting.

14. Chocolate Brown

Doesn't this bedroom scheme from Jae Joo Designs make you want to curl up with a good book? We love the headboard's chocolate brown wood finish against the mint green backdrop. The contrasting shade is an idyllic antidote to a youthful hue, resulting in a traditional bedroom that feels very grown-up.

15. Ruby Red

This mint green kitchen designed by Meredith Ellis feels like it's been there forever thanks to timeless materials and furnishings. The red lighting adds a dash of energy to the space, while the vintage wood dining set, wood countertops, and flooring temper the mint-colored cabinets and ceiling.

16. Toasted Mauve

Mauve and mint make an elevated color combination in this contemporary living room designed by 2LG Studio. They kept the design scheme clean and simple with toasted mauve walls and mint green furniture for a space that feels both elegant and balanced.

17. Copper

The copper details in this modern mint green kitchen by Rebel Designs inject both warmth and character, creating a cook space with timeless appeal. The copper backsplash is the perfect comprise between orange and pink — an ideal option for someone who wants to add a unique and lustrous layer to their culinary headquarters.

18. Pear Green

Layering shades of green lends a chic, tone-on-tone style to your home, and Hallie Henley Design nails it in this adorable sitting area. By going monochromatic with the mint green walls, trim, and couch, the pear green ottoman creates an unexpected moment of contrast. To top it off, the black accent chairs offer classic sophistication.

19. Light Blue

The soft mint green walls surrounding this elegant bathroom by Andrew Howard Interior Design feel even more dreamy and serene thanks to the addition of sky blue accents and a healthy dose of white. Now, who's ready for a long and relaxing soak?

20. Periwinkle

If you haven't already incorporated periwinkle and mint in your home's color palette, this charming eating area from Caitlin Wilson just might convince you. The patterned mint walls are contrasted with a periwinkle dining table and lilac textiles, creating a preppy, coastal dining room vibe.

21. Coral

A mint green floral wallpaper takes center stage in this feminine bedroom designed by Zoë Feldman, but coral accents — like the Roman shade and accent chair — tie the whole romantic look together. Brass details add a measured dose of glamour without distracting from the overall design.

22. Rich Mahogany

This living room setup by Katie Ridder is the epitome of sophisticated traditional design, with monochrome mint walls and trim grounded by an incredible writing desk and chair behind the sofa. The rich mahogany finish lends an earthy tone that's strong enough to counterbalance the cool pastel hue.

23. Peachy Pink

Youthful mint-colored wallpaper envelopes this entire space designed by Lauren Haskell, while a rosy sofa adds delightful contrast. In an effort to tie the whole look together, home decor featuring similar hues is thoughtfully displayed throughout.

24. Metallic Gold

While the cabinetry and countertops may be neutral in this white cook space from Sugar & Cloth, the design is far from boring. Thanks to a mint-colored accent wall and brass accents throughout — including the kitchen cabinet hardware and faucet — Ashley Rose still managed to make quite the statement in her galley kitchen.

25. Jade Green

A mint wall color works great in a boho-styled bedroom — just look at this space by Terracotta Studio for inspiration. A hanging rattan chair and decorative jade accents infuse depth and added visual interest, while still keeping the overall vibe simple and serene.