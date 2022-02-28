15 Eye-Catching Colors That Go With Coral

If you're on the hunt for colors that go with coral, you've come to the right place. We're delving into the perfect pairings for this warming hue — it's not an easy one to get right, so take note.

First, let's start with the color psychology of coral. It's widely perceived as warm and invigorating, taking tones of pink and orange and combining them for a productive and optimistic setting. While red-leaning shades are strong and vibrant, lighter tones give a more muted vibe.

Decorating with coral can be tough, especially if you've not read up on warm vs. cool or complementary colors, so we asked interior design blogger Melanie Lissack for her views on how to use it. "Coral is such a warm color because it is really reminiscent of monumental summer sunsets," she explains. "Because of this, I like to pair it with soft and light rose pinks and muted orange and burgundy tones, which naturally complement each other. It's also a really great color to pair with light wood, so if you use it on the walls, make sure the flooring or furnishings are lighter and softer in color and tone."

And don't just think that we're talking about walls when we talk about coral color schemes. It's important to think beyond and consider that you can experiment with the hue using pieces of home decor, such as accents, appliances, tile, furniture, wallpaper, and lighting.

Not sure where to start? Check out these 15 color ideas that are sure to inspire you.

15 Coral Color Combinations

1. Coral and White

If you really want to make coral pop, pair it with a bright white for a modern Scandinavian feel. Jenny of Suburban Pop demonstrates the look perfectly in her daughter's bedroom with this color block idea. The coral hue (Behr Sunset Strip for those wondering) is bold and makes a big impact, but by painting only half the wall and accessorizing with soft coral accents, the overall finish is sleek and stylish.

2. Coral and Black

Got a penchant for the '80s? A coral and black combo is ideal for bringing some flair into your pad, especially when you're talking about a groovy wallpaper pattern. This stylish setup from Sonder shows how to create a feature wall using the two bold hues, adding in some soft gray and yellow to neutralize the color scheme. If you're a fan of maximalism, you could go all out with floral pillows and matching coral wall paint.

3. Coral and Teal

One of the most satisfying coral color combinations in our opinion is coral and teal. While on paper, this fusion of bright shades might not sound like a match made in heaven, it can really result in a calming ambiance when used correctly. Watch out for slightly muted shades as seen in this design by Tekla Evelina Severin to really nail the look. While the colors are not used in the same room, you can see how they work together, resulting in a vibrant journey as you make your way from room to room. You could try coral walls with cyan millwork, or even add a pop of coral to a teal room by painting the ceiling.

4. Coral and Gray

Gray is an ideal backdrop for letting coral sing loud and proud. Not to mention, the cool neutral will temper the warmth of the sunset-inspired tone. In this South East London cook space by Pluck Kitchens — which is an oasis of soft and subtle colors — just a small dose of coral by way of the light fixtures and open shelving adds tons of personality.

5. Coral and Forest Green

Similar to gray, green acts as a neutral color to temper the bold characteristics of coral. You don't have to paint the whole room coral to achieve good results — sometimes all it takes are a few accents to get the point across. Take this bedroom by Maggie Overby Studios: The different coral tones spotted on the bed and the bench work beautifully with the mint green walls and accents ranging in color from dusty celadon to dark green.

6. Coral, Mustard Yellow, and Emerald Green

This vibrant living room by MKC Architecture is a lesson in how colors can make us feel happy. The design team didn't stop at the orangeish-pink walls and ceiling, but rather took things to the next level with a mustard yellow loveseat and a dark teal sectional sofa. Whether you use this color combination minimally or maximally, it's guaranteed to spread some smiles.

7. Coral and Peach

Tone-on-tone paintwork is very on-trend in the world of interior design, so it makes sense that peach and coral work well together. In this bedroom by Justina Blakeney, coral has been used as an accent to the pale peach walls, adding depth to the space. Again, you could achieve the same effect by painting the millwork or by adding more coral pieces of decor.

8. Coral, Light Blue, and Gray

Thanks to their complementary spots on the color wheel, an orange-leaning shade of coral works beautifully with light blue tones, and this bathroom by 2LG Studio is all the proof you need. The small space shows just how versatile the color combo can be, thanks to an electrifying bright coral vanity cabinet and pastel blue floor tile, faucets, and mirror. The gray wall tile provides the perfect neutral base.

9. Coral and Brown

Because of its resemblance to colors found in sunsets and sunrises, coral tends to work well with other shades commonly found in nature, such as brown. This is especially true of the natural tones found in wood, such as oak and walnut. Pop some plants on your sideboard à la this setup by Kate La Vie and you'll feel centered in no time.

10. Coral and Pink

This one's for the bohemians out there. Nothing screams modern boho more than a mixture of white, coral, and shades of pink, as proven by this bedroom from Studio DIY. The colors work harmoniously while still feeling playful. Opt for a minimal approach or try creating a wall mural if you really want to make a splash.

11. Coral and Red

While red probably isn't the first color that comes to mind when searching for shades to pair with coral, it should be. When used correctly, the combo can be quite striking. Matt and Beau of Probably This have nailed the look in this seating area with coral walls and a red-colored bench — even their dog Fox agrees. Complete the scene with lots of lush greenery.

12. Coral, Burgundy, and Cobalt Blue

You might think that coral is a bit of a risky color to use in the living room but this space by Ashe Leandro proves differently. In fact, what better spot to play around with a conversation-starting color? If you really want to leave a lasting impression on your houseguests, follow the design team's lead and pair it with burgundy and royal blue.

13. Coral and Orange

Coral and orange can work with plenty of interior design styles from midcentury to boho, so it's certainly something to consider if you're looking to create a bright and highly saturated space. Dabito of Old Brand New has managed to embrace the former style in this living room, allowing an orange-colored velvet sofa to take center stage against a muted coral wall.

14. Coral and Canary Yellow

Consider having a little fun with a kid's bedroom, and pair coral with an equally bright color such as canary yellow. The team over at Chango & Co. did just that in this light-filled space and the result is simply delightful. The coral window seat and table lamps take a backseat to the sunny canopy bed, while the playful wallpaper design ties everything together.

15. Coral and Chartreuse

Chartreuse loveseat? Yes, please! Before we saw this glorious vignette by Vintage Revivals, you might not have been able to convince us to pair the vibrant yellow-green hue with coral pink. Nevertheless, we're willing to admit that we were wrong, and now we're plotting when and where we can recreate the look.

Best Colors to Pair With Coral

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

When it comes to color matching, the hard part is committing to a coral palette. Once you've done that, pairing it with another shade is surprisingly easy. But just in case you need a little help, here is a quick recap of 15 of our favorite colors to pair with the sunset-inspired hue.

