These Wallpaper and Paint Trends Will Have You Rethinking Your Walls

Blank white walls have their place, but if yours are leaving you feeling uninspired (or you're looking to change up your current color scheme), the latest trends in wall coverings — think playful patterns and vibrant hues — will make you want to re-paint or paper every room in your house.

From peel-and-stick wallpaper that's never been easier to DIY to paint colors that are begging to become an accent wall, we rounded up a few of our favorites from Walmart, where you can get everything you need to totally transform your space in just a weekend.

Who doesn't love a desert-chic print? Cover an entire wall with it to bring the outdoor vibes inside, or brighten up your kitchen backsplash for a touch of mood-boosting color while you're cooking.

Invite some joy into your space with a happy shade like this lemon yellow, which balances warmth and liveliness with a bohemian edge. Use it to repaint your front door to really play up the welcoming atmosphere.

With a vintage flair, this floral wallpaper brings retro style to modernity. Go the extra mile and use it to line bathroom or kitchen drawers for a surprising pop of color every time you open one.

A dusky, soft hue like mocha provides the warmth of color without being overbearing. Add it to a bathroom for an earthy touch (without worrying about steamy showers or hot soaks, because this paint is formulated to be mildew-resistant).

Before you say you'd never put pink wallpaper in your living area, get a load of this blush-meets-terracotta hue that's a stand-out complement to rustic decor.

Who says color and minimalism can't play well together? This frosty blue is the perfect backdrop for decor that shouldn't be overpowered.

Create a show-stopping accent wall with this floral mural. The best part? No artistic painting skills required.

If tranquil vibes are more your speed, opt for this elevated shade of gray that's as soothing as a cup of earl grey tea. See? Even neutrals can be inspiring.