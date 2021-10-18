Image Credit: Vanessa Tierney Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

"That's what I think is so interesting about interior design, too, and architecture in general is that we get so fussy about it in a way," says Elise Loehnen. "And I understand — but at the same time, it's like, if you're not going to live with these things, what's the point of owning them? And, things can be repaired, things can be recovered, things sometimes just get so much better with age. And, that's the point. You're supposed to sort of look at those things, and be like, 'Oh, remember when?' You know, they have stories."

Elise Loehnen is a Los Angeles-based author and podcast host. She's had a long career in media, most recently as the Chief Content Officer at goop, a lifestyle and e-commerce company founded by Gwyneth Paltrow. She was also the co-host of the popular goop podcast. So, chances are, you'll recognize her voice.

Currently, Elise is forging her own path. After co-writing 11 books, she is now writing a book under her own name for the first time.

And, much to the anticipation of her many fans, Elise recently launched her own podcast called "Pulling the Thread" where she has thought-provoking conversations with culture-defining leaders, thinkers, and experts on how to think about our own lives within a larger social and spiritual construct.

Head over to the Being Home With Hunker podcast to hear our conversation where we talk about:

Growing up in Montana and the freedom, solitude, and immediate access to nature throughout her childhood.

Her love for her Los Angeles home she shares with her husband and two boys, an A. Quincy Jones architectural gem.

How their midcentury home "fell into their lap."

The bulk of their belongings (think: books and records) — how she would describe them as a media family.



Her role at goop as the Chief Content Officer and co-host of the goop podcast — and why she moved on from the company.



Her new podcast called "Pulling the Thread"— talking with authors and interesting thinkers about the big questions of life.



How she is now, for the first time, writing her own book under her name, after ghostwriting 11 books.

Her writing processes. (You better get out of her way when inspiration comes!)

Her morning routine. (Think: a lot of coffee.)

Things that hold the most value for her in her home, which she's already thought about since she's had to evacuate from her home due to the threat of L.A. fires.

Natural light, plant-life, and the other non-negotiables in her living space. (Plus, the surprising place where she bought her healthy fiddle leaf fig tree.)

What being home means to her.

Learn More About Elise Loehnen

If you want to learn more, read more, discover more about Elise Loehnen, visit any of these places below.

Honorable Mentions in This Show

Clearlight Infrared Sauna — Elise has this right outside of her house, perfect for her meditating and time away from her phone.

Home Depot — Where Elise found her gorgeous fiddle-leaf fig tree and other plants.

Vitsoe — Modular furniture designed by Dieter Rams, featured in Elise's home.

