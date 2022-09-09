Image Credit: Codi Ann Backman for Hunker See More Photos Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

For a quick fix, click on our recap episode below. It features short clips from each conversation, basically a taste of who we had on the show and the topics we talked about.

Listen to the Show: August Recap 2022

Listen to the Full Episodes

Plant enthusiast Stephanie Horton, AKA Botanical Black Girl, talks about what surprised her about plant care when she first started bringing plants into her home.

We shared some tips and tricks on how to keep your candle burning for as long as possible, starting with how you should be treating the wick. You'll also hear from Kristen Pumphrey, co-founder, of P.F. Candle Co.

Spirit Daughter Jill Wintersteen gives advice on how to add crystals to our home when we want to create new energy in our space. Here she suggests a specific crystal for our bedrooms. (This conversation is our most listened to episode!)

Interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel shares about her connection to her creativity.

Color-loving interior designer Rachel Moriarty discusses how she works ​with​ her ADHD to tap into her creativity.

