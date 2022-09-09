On the Being Home With Hunker podcast in August, Stephanie Horton, AKA Botanical Black Girl, shared helpful advice on how to make caring for houseplants easier; we covered healthy candle tips that everyone can benefit from; and we finished off the last weeks of the month with three "best of" episodes featuring Spirit Daughter Jill Wintersteen, interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel, and interior designer Rachel Moriarty.
Video of the Day
For a quick fix, click on our recap episode below. It features short clips from each conversation, basically a taste of who we had on the show and the topics we talked about.
Listen to the Show: August Recap 2022
Listen to the Full Episodes
Plant enthusiast Stephanie Horton, AKA Botanical Black Girl, talks about what surprised her about plant care when she first started bringing plants into her home.
We shared some tips and tricks on how to keep your candle burning for as long as possible, starting with how you should be treating the wick. You'll also hear from Kristen Pumphrey, co-founder, of P.F. Candle Co.
Spirit Daughter Jill Wintersteen gives advice on how to add crystals to our home when we want to create new energy in our space. Here she suggests a specific crystal for our bedrooms. (This conversation is our most listened to episode!)
Interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel shares about her connection to her creativity.
Color-loving interior designer Rachel Moriarty discusses how she works with her ADHD to tap into her creativity.
Other Episodes We Think You Might Like
- Being Home With Feng Shui Expert (Kristina Hollinger)
- Being Home With P.F. Candle Co. Creators (Kristin Pumphrey and Tom Neuberger)
- Being Home With a Popular HGTV Interior Design Star (Leanne Ford)
- Being Home With the Plant Kween (Christopher Griffin)
- Being Home With a Channeler and Psychic Medium (Natalie Miles)
- Being Home With DIY Home Decor Expert (Trisha Sprouse)
- Being Home With a Design Book Author and Interior Designer (Nina Freudenberger)