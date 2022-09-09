Plants, Candles, Crystals, and Interior Design: August 2022 Podcast Recap

By Laurie Gunning Grossman September 9, 2022
Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

On the Being Home With Hunker podcast in August, Stephanie Horton, AKA Botanical Black Girl, shared helpful advice on how to make caring for houseplants easier; we covered healthy candle tips that everyone can benefit from; and we finished off the last weeks of the month with three "best of" episodes featuring Spirit Daughter Jill Wintersteen, interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel, and interior designer Rachel Moriarty.

For a quick fix, click on our recap episode below. It features short clips from each conversation, basically a taste of who we had on the show and the topics we talked about.

Listen to the Show: August Recap 2022

Listen to the Full Episodes

1. Being Home With Botanical Black Girl (Stephanie Horton)

Plant enthusiast Stephanie Horton, AKA Botanical Black Girl, talks about what surprised her about plant care when she first started bringing plants into her home.

2. Healthy Candle Care Tips You Need to Know (Minisode)

We shared some tips and tricks on how to keep your candle burning for as long as possible, starting with how you should be treating the wick. You'll also hear from Kristen Pumphrey, co-founder, of P.F. Candle Co.

3. Being Home With Spirit Daughter Jill Wintersteen

Spirit Daughter Jill Wintersteen gives advice on how to add crystals to our home when we want to create new energy in our space. Here she suggests a specific crystal for our bedrooms. (This conversation is our most listened to episode!)

4. Being Home With Interior Designer Sarah Sherman Samuel

Interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel shares about her connection to her creativity.

5. Being Home With Interior Designer Rachel Moriarty

Color-loving interior designer Rachel Moriarty discusses how she works ​with​ her ADHD to tap into her creativity.

