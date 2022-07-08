Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker See More Photos Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

On the Being Home With Hunker podcast in June we featuring delightfully odd ways to keep houseplants alive, why setting up a meditation space matters, how to get good at sleep, and a lovely heart-to-heart conversation with interior designer Leanne Ford.

We're giving you short clips from each conversation, basically a taste of who we had on the show and the topics we talked about in June.

Also, if you're interested in hearing the full episodes, click on the links below or find them wherever you listen to podcasts.

Listen to the Show: June 2022 Recap

How to Create a Meditation Space You'll Actually Use

Surprising and Delightfully Odd Ways to Keep Houseplants Alive

Being Home With a Popular HGTV Interior Design Star (Leanne Ford)

Get Good at Sleep: Featuring the Well + Good Podcast