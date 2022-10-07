Image Credit: Ana Stanciu for Hunker See More Photos Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

For a quick fix, click on our recap episode below. It features short clips from each conversation, basically a taste of who we had on the show and the topics we talked about.

Listen to the Show: September Recap 2022

To listen to the full episodes, click below.

First up, we talked with aromatherapist Amy Galper. Amy offered beneficial ways we can use aromatherapy and essential oils in our home.

After, we heard from Jill Wilson, CEO of Robin Games and founder of a new mobile design game called PLAYHOUSE. Jill talks about how she and her company are changing up the definition of a gamer.

Then, Hunker's Senior Lifestyle Editor Anna Gragert shared very interesting tips about everyone's favorite warehouse store — Costco and Costco's secret sauce to getting people to buy their products.

And finally, did you know that this podcast officially turned one? We're proud of this little baby! In September we aired an episode with clips from every guest we've had on the show this past year. I highly recommend you listen to that full episode. There are such wonderful thoughts, advice, and stories about home, design, and helpful ways to make our spaces reflect our identities. Serena Dugan, textile designer and founder of Serena & Lily, kicked off the episode about the power and beauty of handmade objects.

And there you have — a taste of the episodes we had here on the Being Home Hunker Podcast in September. Visit our show notes for direct links to these full episodes, and for information on other episodes we think you might like such as my conversation with Botanical Black Girl Stephanie Horton, Leeway Home co-founders Sam Dumas and Lyle Maltz, and

Other Episodes You Might Like

About the Podcast

​‌Being Home With Hunker‌​ ​‌is a new podcast where we explore the idea of "home"‌ — ‌not just as a place where you live, but as an expression of your identity. Each week we talk with designers, creatives, and artists about who they are, how they create meaningful spaces, and what "being home" means to them.‌​

