"It could even be like a passive diffuser which means just putting a few drops on a cotton ball and leaving it around the room or putting a drop on a pillow on your couch, you know, and have it diffuse that way." — Amy Galper on ways to use essential oils in our home.

"It could even be like a passive diffuser which means just putting a few drops on a cotton ball and leaving it around the room or putting a drop on a pillow on your couch, you know, and have it diffuse that way." — Amy Galper on ways to use essential oils in our home.

On the Being Home With Hunker podcast we have aromatherapist Amy Galper. Amy is the founder of the New York Institute of Aromatherapy (the first aromatherapy school in New York City) and is a consultant in the clean beauty and wellness space. In addition to her Aromatherapy Certification Program called "Aromatherapy in Action," Amy is the author of the "Ultimate Guide to Aromatherapy" and co-authored "Plant Powered Beauty." It's safe to say that Amy knows essential oils.

In this conversation, Amy talks about the power of aromatherapy in our homes and how our sense of smell has a profound effect on our health and wellbeing. We talk about essential oils and ways to use them in areas such as the bedroom (for relaxation and sleep), the kitchen (specifically in cleaning products) and our work desks (for focus and energy).

In This Episode We Also Talk About

The scent that reminds her of her childhood home.

The importance of using 100% plant-based natural essential oils.

Aromatherapy diffusers and where (and where not) to use them.

Aromatherapy oils she uses according to the seasons.

How aromatherapy triggered her desire to simplify her life and to use plant-based ingredients (which meant detoxifying her home and decluttering).

Her office studio which is her sanctuary where she tinkers with her oils and films her classes.

How we can start paying attention to our own smelling abilities.

Learn More About Aromatherapist Amy Galper

If you want to learn more, read more, discover more about aromatherapist Amy Galper, visit any of these places:

About the Podcast

​Being Home With Hunker​ ​is a new podcast where we explore the idea of "home"​ — ​not just as a place where you live, but as an expression of your identity. Each week we talk with designers, creatives, and artists about who they are, how they create meaningful spaces, and what "being home" means to them.​

