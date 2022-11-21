Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse for Hunker See More Photos Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

It's the season of giving thanks and I have gratitude on my mind.

Gratitude, what we're personally grateful for, is different for each of us — because we each have our own life experiences, our own lens on how we see our world, both macro and micro.

But why is expressing our gratitude daily so important or helpful?

According to Harvard Health, giving thanks can make you happier. That in "positive psychology research, gratitude is strongly and consistently associated with greater happiness. Gratitude helps people feel more positive emotions, relish good experiences, improve their health, deal with adversity, and build strong relationships."

Perhaps you've heard that saying: "What you appreciate, appreciates." Or, where your attention goes, energy flows.

So, it makes sense as to why focusing on the things we're grateful for can be powerful.

I'm often curious about what fills a person with appreciation — because within that I find inspiration. And so, for this podcast episode I reached out to some of our past guests to find out what they are grateful for, and I'm sharing it here with you. Listen here.

