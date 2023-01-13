Home Organizing, Cheese Boards, and Herbalism: December 2022 Podcast Recap

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker See More Photos Being Home With Hunker is a podcast where each week we chat with designers, artists, and creatives in the spaces that express and shape their identities: their homes.

On the Being Home With Hunker podcast in December we spoke with Cass Aarssen from Clutterbug on clever ways to help keep our homes feeling organized; sisters Sarah and Boo, owners of the Los Angeles-based cheese shop, Lady & Larder offered tips on how to build a cheese board; Lauren Hayes from Wooden Spoon Herbs shared ways to boost our wellbeing; and we featured a recap from my chat with Leanne Ford on giving ourselves permission to create.

For a quick fix, click on our recap episode below. It features short clips from each conversation, basically a taste of who we had on the show and the topics we talked about.

Listen to the Show: December Recap 2022

For the full episodes, click on these links below.

CASS AARSSEN, FOUNDER OF CLUTTERBUG

First up, Cass Aarssen shared a smart and inspiring way to declutter your closet — and she explains why this method is so empowering.

SARAH AND BOO, FOUNDERS OF LADY & LARDER

Ever wondered how to make an epic cheese board? Sarah and Boo, the founders of Lady & Larder, a boutique cheese shop in Santa Monica, California share their expert ideas.

LAUREN HAYNES, FOUNDER OF WOODEN SPOON HERBS

If your wellbeing is at the top of your mind in this new year, Lauren Haynes from Wooden Spoon Herbs suggests where people can start on their health journey.

LEANNE FORD

And rounding out the year, we re-published my conversation with interior designer, Leanne Ford. I love her view on why perfection is unattainable and it's time to ditch it.