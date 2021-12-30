8 Food Instagram Accounts You Must Follow in 2022

When it comes to creative food inspo, you truly can't go wrong with Instagram. The social media platform is teeming with talented chefs, cookbook authors, and food bloggers — many of whom love to share their delicious creations and clever food hacks. That being said, if your New Year's goals involve learning how to cook or trying new dishes, it might be time to scope out new food Instagram accounts to follow in 2022.

Not sure where to start? Ahead, check out some of our favorite food enthusiasts and recipe creators on Instagram. Bon appétit!

If you're a fan of moody food photography, you'll want to follow Eva Kosmas Flores on Instagram, stat. Her page, which features gorgeous dishes, will surely motivate you to elevate your Insta food game in 2022.

Thalia Ho is the author of ​Wild Sweetness​ and founder of Butter & Brioche, a food blog jam-packed with delectable baked goods. Her Instagram account is just as inspiring, as it features beautiful treats like this heavenly cake.

If you haven't already jumped on the bread-making train of 2021, Hannah P.'s Instagram account might change that. Her page is packed with mesmerizing veggie-studded breads designed to look like flowers, leaves, and more.

As a cooking columnist for ​New York Times​, Yewande Komolafe knows a thing or two about good food. On her Instagram page, you'll find her latest recipes and creations, like this mouthwatering coconut fish and tomato bake.

Chitra Agrawal is a cookbook author and founder of Brooklyn Delhi, a line of "condiments and sauces inspired by Indian culinary traditions." Following her on Instagram is a must if you want to learn more about Indian food and are looking for tasty ideas.

Take a peak into the life of a fine-dining chef by following Rōze Traore on Instagram. Here, Traore shares how to make some of his most exquisite recipes, like short rib pappardelle (pictured here) and confit tomatoes and whipped ricotta with lime.

Looking to eat more plant-based meals in 2022? Follow Manel Garcia and Hanna Sophie, who share tasty vegan recipes on their page @addictedtohumus. What's more, each of their instructional videos list the ingredients (and directions!) in both English and Spanish.

If you're not already following Eitan Bernath, you're totally missing out. The 19-year-old chef, YouTuber, and blogger is the principal culinary contributor for ​The Drew Barrymore Show​ and has a new book coming out in 2022. Needless to say, Bernath is making serious moves, and you'll definitely want to come along for the ride.