11 New Coffee Table Books That Will Make Your Space Feel Complete

With summer just around the corner, you may be looking for some inspiration for starting a home project, planning an upcoming trip, or discovering a new meal. Well, look no further.

From beautiful travel stories to minimalist home design, the following newly released or soon-to-be-released coffee table and display-worthy books could improve your life ​and​ visually enhance your space.

Paul Zizka is an award-winning landscape and adventure photographer based out of Banff, Canada. His work has appeared in ​National Geographic​ and ​The Guardian,​ and his latest photography book features aerial shots of the Canadian Rockies, highlighting its massive glaciers and winding rivers.

With over 35 years of experience in interior design, Charlotte Moss's latest offering shows readers how to display and arrange flowers. The beautifully photographed book features floral arrangements in the designer's country home and invites readers to use flowers to add a bit of elegance to their everyday lives.

Paris may be one of the most photographed cities in the world, but this book takes Parisian photography to the next level. New York photographer Jeffrey Milstein started out as an architect before turning to photography, and in his latest project he captures iconic Parisian landmarks from a helicopter. For anyone craving a trip to Paris, these photographs are a fascinating look at the city of lights from a unique angle.

Randall Kaplan is a travel expert and photographer of the world's best beaches. If you consider the beach your "happy place," this book offers a window to the most spectacular coastlines. From California to the Amalfi Coast and beyond, Kaplan's aerial beach photos are part display book and part travel inspiration. This is one book you'll want to preorder.

Known for his escapist photographs, Gray Malin's collection of photos celebrates a decade of his photography career. Malin's photoshoots have taken him to places like Antarctica, Italy, and Berlin. ​Gray Malin: The Essential Collection​ takes readers through all seven continents and comes with the stories behind Malin's shoots.

If you're looking to redesign your home, but you don't know where to start, ​Design the Home You Love​ offers a beginner's guide to refreshing your space. The new book comes from Lee Mayer and Emily Motayed, founders of the design company Havenly, which helps people take their design ideas from Pinterest to reality. The book gives readers fresh ideas, advice to identify their personal style, and instructions on how to decorate spaces with any kind of budget.

​Wild Creations​ is a guidebook to help create, style, and care for indoor plants. The book is the latest in a series from popular plant stylist Hilton Carter. Some of the projects from the book include how to create plant wreaths, terrariums, and living walls. It's a plant parent must-have.

Interior blogger Lisa Dawson offers a home design book that shows readers how to avoid "interior fast fashion" by repurposing furniture and refreshing a space with existing pieces. The book offers advice for each room and there's also a guide for thrifting furniture. ​Resourceful Living​ is a great starting point for those who want to consider a more sustainable way to redecorate.

​The Rainbow Atlas​ includes all of our favorite things: travel, stunning photography, and insider advice. The travel/photography book is the project of blogger and travel writer Taylor Fuller, and the book includes photos of natural wonders like the pink salt lakes of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and the colorful streets of Cape Town, South Africa. Peruse the book for its vibrant photos ​and​ use it to plan a future trip.

A one-of-a-kind book about surfing culture in Africa, ​AFROSURF​ explores how coastal African countries have embraced surfing. The book was compiled by Mami Wata, a South African surf company. The company, co-founded by Selema Masekela, is donating the book's proceeds to two African surfing organizations: Waves for Change and Surfers Not Street Children.