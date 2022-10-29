8 Gorgeous Bookshelf Ideas We're Stealing From Instagram

It's cozy season, and nothing is more comforting than curling up in your favorite sweater with a good book in your reading nook. If you're anything like us, you have likely accumulated a lot of books — and we get it. It's hard to resist buying more stories even though you know good and well that you have a pile of at least 10 unread novels sitting on your shelf.

While we encourage supporting all the authors, it's crucial that your ever-growing collection has a beautiful home, so we rounded up a few the most aesthetic book shelfies we could find on Instagram. These will hopefully give you a little design inspo, but at the very least will give you that warm fuzzy feeling books never fail to provide.

1. Utilize the entire wall.

Helene Katrine of @helenehoue makes use of space in their home by using a bare wall as the nook for their bookshelf. The rack begins at the floor and goes all the way up to the ceiling, creating an accent wall of color in a very simplistic room.

2. Make use of archways.

Gillian Lawlee designed this space for a client and the results did not disappoint. The creator got innovative and used the wall surrounding an arched window as the bookcase, maximizing space while adding extra beauty to an already stunning room.

3. Incorporate some of your favorite art.

Instagrammer @fabriksen has made use of their entire wall and does not shy away from color. Enhancing the already-bright hues of the book's spines, they incorporate vibrant artwork to bring out even more of the color, creating a sort of organized chaos.

4. Go for a minimalist look.

Sometimes minimalism is just the way to go and it's definitely worked in the favor of creator @a.start.of.something. While this isn't a traditional bookshelf, these modern mounted shelves do the trick — just make sure they are heavy enough to hold the weight of your extensive book collection, if you choose to go this route.

5. Organize by color.

We couldn't write up this list without including a color-coded bookshelf. User @bookreviewsbyanita is just one of many bookstagrammers who has taken to making their shelf a rainbow dream.

6. Go for an unconventional shape.

Cátia Vieira stores her books in her dining room, utilizing two adjoining walls. However, the most intriguing part of the setup is the shape of the larger bookshelf that looks like interconnected cubes, making the physical shelf just as stunning as the books living on it.

7. Include a ladder.

Ladders are not just for old-timey bookstores — you can have one right in your own home, even if you don't really need one to reach the high shelves. Amanda of @thefunsizereader has one that slides across the entirety of the shelf, making it accessible at every point.

8. Opt for two bookshelves instead of one.

Instagram user @magda_78_ uses two twin book shelves and places them side by side, interspersing their favorite trinkets among the novels. Plus, the the plants, wicker baskets, and soft pillows create the coziest aesthetic.