9 Perfect Target Gardening Essentials Under $20

By Katie Maguire June 19, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

If your summer bucket list includes any kind of planting, potting, or tending to a backyard garden, look no further. While practicality is the number one requirement of all gardening essentials, style is a close second (at least in our minds). And you don't need to spend a ton to invest in these chic staples. In fact, Target has pages and pages of super practical items that come in at less than $25.

Check out our fun, budget-friendly picks below.

1. Smith & Hawken Floral Duck Canvas Glove, $10

These floral gloves add the perfect touch of cottagecore to your gardening pursuits.

2. Smith & Hawken 4-Pack Stoneware Herb Marker, $12.75

Herb markers don't have to be boring or expensive.

3. Threshold 18ct LED Microdot Leaf Garland Fairy String Lights, $8

Not quite a gardening essential per se, but these sweet garland string lights can transform your yard into a magical oasis.

4. Fiskars 3-Piece Garden Tool Set, $17.99

If you're looking to stock up on the basics, you can't go wrong with this top-rated beginner's set that's under $20.

5. Project 62 4" Ceramic Stoneware Planter White, $8

We love this planter for its whimsical design but's also practical for your potting needs with a drain hole and durable ceramic exterior.

6. Gardener's Supply Company Colorful Tubtrug Flexible Lightweight Gardening Basket, $19.95

This flexible and lightweight bucket makes harvesting, hauling, storing, mixing soil, and more so much easier. It also comes in seven colors if orange isn't your fave.

7. Room Essentials 1-Gallon Novelty Watering Can, $5

You can't go wrong with a $5 watering can.

8. Smith & Hawken Foam Patterned Garden Kneeler, $12.75

If your knees are in need (no pun intended) of a little TLC, this patterned mat is here to save the day.

9. Little Tikes Growing Garden Lightweight & Durable Metal Watering Can & Gloves, $9.99

With little ones on summer break, it's never been a better time to get them into a new hobby.

