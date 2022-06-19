9 Perfect Target Gardening Essentials Under $20

If your summer bucket list includes any kind of planting, potting, or tending to a backyard garden, look no further. While practicality is the number one requirement of all gardening essentials, style is a close second (at least in our minds). And you don't need to spend a ton to invest in these chic staples. In fact, Target has pages and pages of super practical items that come in at less than $25.

Check out our fun, budget-friendly picks below.

These floral gloves add the perfect touch of cottagecore to your gardening pursuits.

Herb markers don't have to be boring or expensive.

Not quite a gardening essential per se, but these sweet garland string lights can transform your yard into a magical oasis.

If you're looking to stock up on the basics, you can't go wrong with this top-rated beginner's set that's under $20.

We love this planter for its whimsical design but's also practical for your potting needs with a drain hole and durable ceramic exterior.

This flexible and lightweight bucket makes harvesting, hauling, storing, mixing soil, and more so much easier. It also comes in seven colors if orange isn't your fave.

You can't go wrong with a $5 watering can.

If your knees are in need (no pun intended) of a little TLC, this patterned mat is here to save the day.

With little ones on summer break, it's never been a better time to get them into a new hobby.