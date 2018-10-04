20 Stunning Silver and Gold Holiday Decorating Ideas

Image Credit: Trisha Sprouse for Hunker See More Photos

If ever there was a time for a little glitz and glamour, the holidays are it. The snow is falling, the air is crisp, and the hot chocolate (or better yet, Baileys and cream) is flowing. So why not celebrate? You don't have to put an elf on every shelf and suddenly become a fan of the traditional red and green color combo. Instead, this holiday season, opt for pairing silver and gold. After all, mixing metal finishes is a hot trend, and the holidays are the perfect time to have a go at combining this glittering duo.

Here are 20 ways to weave this festive look into your home.

1. Create a tree out of ornaments.

Decorating a Christmas tree is one of the most fun parts of the holiday, but who says you need an actual tree to do it? Whether you live in a small space or don't want to deal with shedding needles, a DIY alternative tree like this one by Maryann from Domestically Speaking might be just the thing for you. Wood boards adorned with gold and silver ornaments create a tiny Christmas miracle.

2. Integrate ornaments throughout the house.

Holiday decor can extend beyond the living room and front porch. Spread the love throughout your home. Bre from Rooms for Rent paired her silver kitchenware with gold ornaments, creating a nice neutral balance that still feels festive.

3. Transform your mantel.

Upgrade your holiday mantel game with silver and gold. Ashley from Curls and Cashmere layered an evergreen garland with baubles and trinkets to create a lush winter scene. The sweet silver wire deer figurine in front of the fireplace adds a whimsical touch.

4. Construct an advent calendar.

Put your crafting skills to the test and make a shimmering advent calendar. Paige from Heirloom Keepsakes DIYed this silver and gold beauty to enjoy the countdown to Christmas. Best of all, these luxury trinkets can be used year after year as tree ornaments or gift toppers.

5. Choose a bold accent color.

We love how Nina from Stylizimo incorporates black accents into her minimalist silver and gold Christmas decor. The bold pop of color really makes a statement. Plus, it matches the black furniture already in the room.

6. Set up a sparkling tablescape.

A mixed-metal tablescape is the perfect way to celebrate the season. The team over at Inspired By This decked out their holiday tabletop in glittery pinecones, two-toned flatware, and copper geometric vases filled with gold and silver ball ornaments. A setup like this will be sure to delight your dinner guests.

7. Hang decorations from the ceiling.

This quick and easy DIY from Valentina over at Flying House is one of our absolute faves. By tying a few spare gold and silver ornaments to a tree branch, she's created a festive Scandinavian-inspired Christmas backdrop that can instantly dress up any room. And the decorations really shine against the dark accent wall.

8. Arrange a vignette on your bar cart.

The holidays are a time to drink and be merry, so it's only right that you spruce up the most popular accent piece in your house: the bar cart. Amanda from Strawberry Chic gave her drink trolley a festive makeover with the help of a few sparkling accents. The gold banner and miniature white Christmas tree adorned with silver and gold ornaments are thoughtful touches.

9. Go for a modern farmhouse look.

Let your Christmas decorations be an extension of your everyday style. Shea of Studio McGee continued the relaxed yet sophisticated feel of this living room with a tasteful tree decked in silver and gold ornaments. A simple star-shaped topper completes the modern farmhouse holiday vibe.

10. Use what you already have.

You don't have to go all out with festive tablescapes to impress. Start with the dishes and decor you already have. This simple holiday arrangement from Lauren McBride uses simple white plates and gold flatware versatile enough to work year-round. The addition of festive foliage gives the arrangement a rustic Christmas twist.

10. Display a wreath.

Nothing gives your porch a more welcoming festive vibe than a Christmas wreath on your front door. This icy gold and silver sensation designed by Brittany Nichols is timelessly elegant. It's the perfect reusable design to bring out year after year.

11. Highlight stylish stockings.

The classic Christmas tradition of hanging stockings on the mantel goes back to the early 19th century, but that doesn't mean it's outdated. The stylish stockings in a modern shade of silver-gray really stand out in this simple, contemporary design from Studio McGee. They pair perfectly with the white living space and the gold decorative accents.

12. Go all out with glam styling.

Silver and gold are right at home in glam decor at any time of year. If you really want your home to shine, you can't get more dazzling than the opulent Christmas tree decorations from Sharia Mor Home Decor. Your guests will be blown away by the extravagant and upscale ambience.

13. Make an impact with minimalism.

Christmas decor doesn't have to be lavish and overwhelming. You don't need a glut of gold and silver tinsel, baubles, and ribbons to create festive vibes. Here, a vignette featuring a woodland terrarium (which you can make with an IKEA pendant lampshade) and tasteful touches of silver and gold gives off a low-key holiday atmosphere.

14. Design a sophisticated statement centerpiece.

Deck out your dining table with a sophisticated silver and gold centerpiece. This showstopping creation from Design By Fiona combines traditional festive greenery with stylish feathers and silver and gold decorative elements. It's a feast for the eyes that will make your holiday meal even more memorable.

15. Go green with a recycled bauble wreath.

Trying to figure out what to do with all the excess gold and silver baubles you've accumulated over the years? This budget-friendly upcycle project will keep you busy on those cold, wet winter days. Take inspiration from this contemporary wreath by Amy Stollen Johnston, who gives unwanted baubles a new lease on life.

16. Dress up your fireplace.

It's not just stockings that add a festive twist to your fireplace. Give Santa a warm welcome with a classic garland. This elegant, modern mantel garland design from Michelle Lanzilatti features magnolia leaves, which have the added benefit of a lovely fragrance. Alternatively, you could make your own garland with dried florals.

17. Set up a mini tree in your bedroom.

Waking up to cozy Christmas decor is sure to put you in the festive spirit. With your choice of ornaments, you can adapt small silver and gold holiday decor to fit any bedroom aesthetic. The tiny silver tree, mini wreath, and gold bijou baubles on this dresser by Maddie of Lost and Found Home give major vintage vibes.

18. Frost flowers and foliage for your centerpiece.

This tablescape's simple color palette of white, gold, and silver avoids clichés and kitsch. A clean, cohesive, contemporary design like this elevates your festive feast. And the frosted foliage centerpiece instantly conjures up images of a winter wonderland.

19. Add some sparkle to your kitchen.

The living room and entryway tend to get the most attention when it comes to Christmas decorating ideas, but don't forget your kitchen. The neutral gold and silver holiday accents in this cook space from Citrine Living perfectly fit the elegant look of the white cabinets and brass hardware. Christmas home decor doesn't have to be over the top, and this soothing palette is anything but excessive.

20. Drape a luxurious garland.

Holiday garlands are perfect for draping over mantels, banisters, or doorways. This beauty from Design By Fiona features full, luxurious snow-flocked foliage, and the mix of champagne, silver, and gold ribbons and baubles adds a touch of class. Draping over a radiator cover shows how you can get creative with where you hang your garlands.