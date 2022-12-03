This Cozy Blanket Has a Unique Feature to Keep You Extra Toasty

It's officially cozy season: Temps are dropping and winter is right around the corner, which means blankets on the couch are now a staple in my household. And I believe I've found the coziest, softest, and warmest blanket ever. It's none other than a FootSac blanket from LoveSac, the furniture brand that specializes in all things comfort (most notably the LoveSac sofas and bean bags). It's no surprise the brand's throw blankets are extra cozy, perfect for winter, and come with a special feature. Read on for an honest review.

‌(While I did receive this blanket in exchange for an honest review, all thoughts and opinions are my own and are in no way influenced by LoveSac.)‌‌

While LoveSac is mostly known for its sofas and gigantic bean bag chairs, the brand also offers a variety of blankets they call FootSacs. These blankets all have one thing in common: They each have pockets on one end for your feet — ensuring that your toes will stay extra toasty. (Brilliant!) FootSacs are available in individual sizes, as well as a larger size fit for two, and they're made from synthetic faux fur in a few different colors and textures. For extra warmth, they also have heated blankets.

I received a wombat "phur" — what the brand calls faux fur — blanket that now has a permanent spot on the chaise part of our sectional in the living room. It is quite literally the ‌softest‌ blanket I've ever owned, and the faux fur is just to die for. With the phur on one side and a soft cotton-poly backing, this blanket is heavy without being ‌too‌ warm and I imagine it feels similar to cozying up with a soft cloud … if that was a thing. I'm not sure how it's done, but neither my husband nor I get overheated under this blanket, which can sometimes be the case for super soft blankets. The heat doesn't get trapped in the same way, and we're simultaneously toasty, yet cool. The pockets at the end are also a nice touch — my feet never get cold when they're tucked in!

This luxurious, super soft blanket is a big step up from the regular knit blankets I usually pull out for the winter and I couldn't be more in love with it. It's ideal for holiday movie nights, Sunday afternoon naps, or for your favorite binge-watch of choice — just be ready to not want to get up once you've settled in!

My husband proudly states that it's the greatest blanket he's ever used, and I couldn't agree more. While I love the pockets at the end of the blanket, my husband prefers to keep his feet out of them, but it doesn't alter his experience in the least. The chaise part of our sofa is always the most sought seat in our house, and now it's even more so, thanks to our FootSac blanket. In my opinion, there are no cons to this blanket — it's literally perfect. It does come at a price though. A FootSac is a bit of a splurge, and I'm not sure I would have spent $200 to purchase this blanket myself, at least not without feeling how soft it was first. LoveSac does have retail locations across the country in case you'd like to try it out before you buy, which is helpful. (It's also on sale right now for $150!)

Is this blanket a bit on the pricey side? Yes. Is the splurge totally worth it? I'd say absolutely. If you live somewhere with harsh winters, or you love living the cozy life, the FootSac blanket will be your trusty companion all season long.

