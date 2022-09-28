The Best Lovesac Dupes You Can Buy on a Budget

While we love Lovesac's modular sectionals (aka Sactionals) and extremely comfortable Lovesac bean bags, there's no denying that the prices can be a bit steep. If they're a bit out of your budget, you're in for a treat. From massive bean bags to machine-washable seat cushions and microsuede ottomans, we rounded up the best Lovesac dupes that'll leave you (and your wallet) happy.

​​​​(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, these are our favorite budget buys.)​

The Best Lovesac Dupes

It's an Amazon fave for a reason and a solid Lovesac alternative. It comes in over 20 colors and measures 5 feet wide and 5 feet long. This bean bag is big enough for you, your partner, and your furry friend to cuddle up together, or you could just keep it all to yourself.

This one has a higher base than the Lovesac sactionals, but it still has those signature fluffy cushions (with a bit of extra flare). It comes with four moveable pieces — three comfy seats and an attachable chaise-like ottoman — so you can move it around to your liking.

Removable covers, a modern boxy look, memory foam cushions, hand-finished upholstery, ​and​ half the price? This Lovesac dupe is checking all the boxes. Get the 70-inch option if you're living alone or trying to fit a smaller space and the 105-inch option for family needs or larger gatherings.

Attach it to your existing couch as a chaise add-on or put it in the center of the room as a coffee table or footrest. You'll love the easy-to-clean faux leather upholstery and durable double-top stitched seams that'll last you through any rowdy get-together.

Now the kids can enjoy a Lovesac dupe at a fraction of the cost. This bean bag chair and lounger is the perfect addition to any playroom or reading nook. It has washable covers and only weighs 11 pounds, so you can move it anywhere you want. And did we mention the fun colors, like bright orange, apple green, and light blue?

Build the modular sectional of your dreams with these mix-and-match pieces from Floyd. Add a chaise or two and choose from five high-performance fabrics at no extra cost. Plus, you can add throw pillows, sectional pillows, and even a matching table at checkout.

If you've been looking for a big addition to your living room, we have the perfect match for you. At its smallest, it has one large seat and one chaise lounger, and at its largest, it comes with five seats and one chaise lounger, making it perfect for gatherings both big and small.

It's basically the Lovesac bean bag with more of an oval shape. The 7-foot-long option is perfect for family lounging or impromptu sleepovers. Plus, it's filled with plush shredded memory foam and has an ultra-soft microfiber cover that's both durable and stain-resistant.