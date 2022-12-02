Pantone's 2023 Color of the Year Is a Bold, Unexpected Selection

With 2022 almost over (can you believe it?), renowned paint brands like Sherwin-Williams, Glidden, and Dutch Boy have been releasing picks for their 2023 Color of the Year — and the results have not disappointed. Last, but not least, to name its choice is none other than Pantone. And let's just say its selection is a bit unconventional.

The Pantone Color of the Year for 2023 is titled Viva Magenta 18-1750 and is a member of the red family, rooted in nature. The hue is described as "brave and fearless," and it is one that encourages all kinds of self-expression. Plus, it's safe to say it certainly makes a statement.

"In this age of technology, we look to draw inspiration from nature and what is real," reads a statement by Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of Pantone Color Institute on the website. "Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta descends from the red family, and is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known."

The past two years, the brand has chosen cooler shades like Very Peri and Ultimate Gray, so the boldness of Viva Magenta turns over a new leaf. Maybe 2023 is the year of pushing boundaries and standing out — just like this color.