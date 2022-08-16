Glidden's 2023 Color of the Year Is a 2-for-1 Shade

Last year, Glidden's predicted 2022 Color of the Year was inspired by guacamole, everyone's favorite green dip. And this year, the brand has done the unexpected by combining two different shades to create Vining Ivy: a 2023 Color of the Year that's hard to pin down.

Glidden describes Vining Ivy as a "bluish-greenish-something-in-betweenish tone." Essentially, it's a teal shade that aims to capture the calming properties of nature's greenery and waterways.

"Those who love this moody hue, but are still feeling in-betweenish on how to bring it into their space, can treat themselves to the understated elegance of a teal accent wall or serve up a statement by featuring Vining Ivy on their kitchen cabinetry," said Ashley McCollum, Glidden's color expert, in a press release. "Even the most modest spaces can benefit from the teal treatment. For those short on square footage but big on style, we recommend using this rich hue as bold contrast to a neutral palette, making a petite room feel plush."

For interior spaces, Glidden recommends pairing this color with off-white trim and woods featuring deeper tones. Gold accents can also be incorporated to create a more glamorous setting. As for the exterior of the home, Glidden sees Vining Ivy as a great front door color option.

If you're interested in giving Vining Ivy a go, you can buy the paint color at The Home Depot, Walmart, Amazon, Glidden.com, or at a local independent retailer.

Now you'll never have to worry about choosing between a tranquil blue and a calming green.